Technology News
English Edition

Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch Jeremy Renner's Crime Drama

The Mayor of Kingstown starring Jeremy Renner is set to stream on JioHotstar from October 27th.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 October 2025 17:05 IST
Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch Jeremy Renner's Crime Drama

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Mayor of Kingstown returns with Season 4, streaming soon on JioHotstar

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 will continue the story from Season 3
  • Season 4 is more intense, fire-packed with explosions, given the emotion
  • Mike and Nina’s conflict forms the core, as tension rises
Advertisement

Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 got a renewal date back in December 2024, and now the same has a streaming date along with its confirmation. Jeremy Renner's Mayor of Kingstown will be exclusively streaming on Paramount from Paramount+ and will also be available in India on JioHotstar. This season is more promising and quite intense, yet, has more explosive events of Season 3, which are shown settling while the new and more dangerous challenge begins. Here is everything you need to know about the cast, storyline and more.

When and Where to Watch Mayor of Kingstown Season 4

Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 will be released on JioHotstar from October 27th, and this season will take its story ahead from Season 3's explosion.

Cast and Crew

Created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon. The star cast includes Derek Webster, Jeremy Renner, Tomi Bamtefa, Emma Laird, Hugh Dillon and many others.

The Storyline

Season 4 of Mayor of Kingstown, and as the makers state, Season 4 will not just continue the story. This season is more intense, firepower is higher, emotional stakes, and a deeper lineage into the brutal ecosystem.

The season doesn't escalate the fights, but you will experience more explosions.In this, Mike needs to find or create a strategy, as in his landscape, his influence is under threat. This season also features Nina Hobbs, who is the new warden of Anchor Bay prison. 

Reception

Mayor of Kingstown Season 4, starring Jeremy Renner, to stream on JioHotstar in India from October 27th. The show has an IMDB rating of 8.1/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: JioHotstar, ott
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Our Fault Is Streaming Now: Know All About This Gabriel Guevara and Nicole Wallace Starrer
Former Assassin's Creed Boss Says He Was Asked to 'Step Aside' by Ubisoft

Related Stories

Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch Jeremy Renner's Crime Drama
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Delhi Crime Season 3 OTT Release: Know When to Watch This Thriller Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Create Most Detailed Radio Map of Early Universe Using MWA
  2. Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch Jeremy Renner's Crime Drama
  3. Our Fault Is Streaming Now: Know All About This Gabriel Guevara and Nicole Wallace Starrer
  4. The Conjuring: Last Rites Is Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch the Latest Installment from the Horror Franchise
  5. Delhi Crime Season 3 OTT Release: Know When to Watch This Shefali Shah Thriller Series
  6. Vast Space to Launch Haven-1, the World’s First Private Space Station in 2026
  7. Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide Soars to 424PPM, Marking Biggest Yearly Jump Ever
  8. Black Hole Tears Star Apart, Sends Out Powerful Flares Six Months Later
  9. Shakthi Thirumagan OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Vijay Antony-Starrer Action Thriller Online?
  10. Former Assassin's Creed Boss Says He Was Asked to 'Step Aside' by Ubisoft
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »