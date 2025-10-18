Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 got a renewal date back in December 2024, and now the same has a streaming date along with its confirmation. Jeremy Renner's Mayor of Kingstown will be exclusively streaming on Paramount from Paramount+ and will also be available in India on JioHotstar. This season is more promising and quite intense, yet, has more explosive events of Season 3, which are shown settling while the new and more dangerous challenge begins. Here is everything you need to know about the cast, storyline and more.

When and Where to Watch Mayor of Kingstown Season 4

Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 will be released on JioHotstar from October 27th, and this season will take its story ahead from Season 3's explosion.

Cast and Crew

Created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon. The star cast includes Derek Webster, Jeremy Renner, Tomi Bamtefa, Emma Laird, Hugh Dillon and many others.

The Storyline

Season 4 of Mayor of Kingstown, and as the makers state, Season 4 will not just continue the story. This season is more intense, firepower is higher, emotional stakes, and a deeper lineage into the brutal ecosystem.

The season doesn't escalate the fights, but you will experience more explosions.In this, Mike needs to find or create a strategy, as in his landscape, his influence is under threat. This season also features Nina Hobbs, who is the new warden of Anchor Bay prison.

Reception

Mayor of Kingstown Season 4, starring Jeremy Renner, to stream on JioHotstar in India from October 27th. The show has an IMDB rating of 8.1/10.