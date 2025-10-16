Technology News
English Edition

Baaghi 4 Starring Tiger Shroff Reportedly Set to Land on OTT: Everything You Need to Know

Baaghi 4 marks the return of Tiger Shroff as Ronnie, in a darker and more personal story.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 October 2025 23:30 IST
Baaghi 4 Starring Tiger Shroff Reportedly Set to Land on OTT: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 returns with action, emotion, and mystery

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Baaghi 4 was releases in theatres on September 5
  • The film is reported to soon stream on Amazon Prime Video
  • It is directed by A. Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala
Advertisement

All of the previous versions of Baaghi are full of action, rebellious nature, and heartfelt emotions. On the other hand, Baaghi 4 leans towards intense action on a darker and more personal level. Tiger Shroff makes a comeback as Ronnie, who is scared of his past events and suffers from its consequences. This time, his fight is not just against the enemies but also with himself. The movie is full of action-packed sequences and intense emotions. 

When and Where to Watch

Baahi 4 is going to be released on OTT after its theatrical run. The movie is reportedly expected to stream on Prime Video on October 31, 2025.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer of Baaghi 4 shows the actions in a perfect manner so that the viewers won't even blink their eyes. There is a scene in which Ronnie wakes up at the hospital after seven months of coma, and he has haunted visions of Alisha from his past. As the curtain rises, Ronnie's brother, Jeetu, wants to help him but plans a conspiracy that digs him into danger, betrayal and resilience.

This film has put emotions high, but with lots of action sequences. The story is really captivating with the best visualisation.

Cast and Crew

Baaghi 4 has been directed by A. Harsha under the production of Sajid Nadiadwala, and it stars Harnaaz Sandhu, Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Shreyas Talpade and Sonam Bajwa. The songs of Baaghi 4 is by Tanishk Bagchi and Badshah, while the score (background music) was composed by Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara.

Reception

While audience admired Baaghi 4 for its action-packed sequences, it did not achieve much success, largely to its high budget. The critics named it bold with loaded actions, although it did not fare well at the box office. Its IMDb rating is 2.3.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT, OTT release
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Design, Black Colourway Leaked via Case Manufacturer

Related Stories

Baaghi 4 Starring Tiger Shroff Reportedly Set to Land on OTT: Everything You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 15 Series India Launch Timeline, Price and Features Leaked
  2. OnePlus 15 Launch Details Likely to Be Announced on October 17
  3. Honor's Robot Phone With a Pop-Up Camera Will Debut at MWC 2026
  4. Vivo Announces OriginOS 6 for Vivo and iQOO Handsets Globally
  5. Realme GT 8 Pro Colourways Revealed; Realme GT 8 to Run on This Chipset
  6. Oppo Find X9 Pro, Find X9 Launched With Dimensity 9500 SoC: See Price
  7. iQOO 15 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC to Launch in India in November
  8. Google Offers Up to 2TB of Storage Across Gmail and Photos for Rs. 11
  9. Oppo Watch S With Temperature Monitoring Launched at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Dark Matter Might Leave A Faint Colour Mark In Light, Say Scientists
  2. Baaghi 4 Starring Tiger Shroff Reportedly Set to Land on OTT: Everything You Need to Know
  3. M3gan 2.0 OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch Sci-Fi Horror Film Online
  4. Satellites Capture Record-Breaking 20-Metre Waves Crossing Entire Oceans
  5. SpaceX Launches 21 Satellites With Second Falcon 9 Launch Of The Year
  6. Bridgerton Season 4 To Begin Streaming on Netflix in 2026: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Design, Black Colourway Leaked via Case Manufacturer
  8. NASA Plans To Deorbit The ISS By 2030, to Transition to Private Space Stations
  9. Meta Inks Multi-Year Partnership With Arm to Help Scale Future Meta AI Features and Models
  10. Anand Deverakonda’s Takshakudu Set for OTT Release on Netflix: All You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »