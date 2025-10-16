All of the previous versions of Baaghi are full of action, rebellious nature, and heartfelt emotions. On the other hand, Baaghi 4 leans towards intense action on a darker and more personal level. Tiger Shroff makes a comeback as Ronnie, who is scared of his past events and suffers from its consequences. This time, his fight is not just against the enemies but also with himself. The movie is full of action-packed sequences and intense emotions.

When and Where to Watch

Baahi 4 is going to be released on OTT after its theatrical run. The movie is reportedly expected to stream on Prime Video on October 31, 2025.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer of Baaghi 4 shows the actions in a perfect manner so that the viewers won't even blink their eyes. There is a scene in which Ronnie wakes up at the hospital after seven months of coma, and he has haunted visions of Alisha from his past. As the curtain rises, Ronnie's brother, Jeetu, wants to help him but plans a conspiracy that digs him into danger, betrayal and resilience.

This film has put emotions high, but with lots of action sequences. The story is really captivating with the best visualisation.

Cast and Crew

Baaghi 4 has been directed by A. Harsha under the production of Sajid Nadiadwala, and it stars Harnaaz Sandhu, Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Shreyas Talpade and Sonam Bajwa. The songs of Baaghi 4 is by Tanishk Bagchi and Badshah, while the score (background music) was composed by Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara.

Reception

While audience admired Baaghi 4 for its action-packed sequences, it did not achieve much success, largely to its high budget. The critics named it bold with loaded actions, although it did not fare well at the box office. Its IMDb rating is 2.3.