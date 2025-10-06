Soch Toh Parey OTT Release: When and Where to Watch This Punjabi Romance Movie Online?

Written and directed by Pankaj Verma, Soch Toh Parey is a Punjabi romance drama movie that is finally set to land on the digital screens. The plot revolves around a London-based couple who must navigate their relationship while facing distance, struggles, and more. From long-distance to societal challenges, their love must win, and they must stay together in the end. The movie explores the themes of romance, relationships, struggles, and separation. Significantly, the cast has delivered stellar performances, and the sequences are quite emotional.

When and Where to Watch Soch Toh Parey

This movie is set to premiere on October 09, 2025, only on Chaupal. To watch the movie, viewers must have an active subscription.

Official Trailer and Plot of Soch Toh Parey

Soch Toh Parey is a light-hearted romance drama movie that follows a young London-based couple whose relationship is tested. They must face separation, societal challenges, and resolve their misunderstandings, only to choose each other every time. The film explores conflicts and how the couple manages to overcome every struggle. The narrative is very strong, and the plot will keep the audience glued to their seats until the end.

Cast and Crew of Soch Toh Parey

This movie stars Dheeraj Kumar and Isha Rikhi in the lead roles. They have been supported by other cast members like Raghuveer Boli, Yasir Hussain, Baljinder Kaur, Jasbir Gill, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Jot Winder and Oye Kunaal.

Reception of Soch Toh Parey

Currently, the movie is yet to be released on digital screens. Henceforth, the IMDb rating and page are not available.