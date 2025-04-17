Technology News
OTT Releases This Week (Apr 18 - Apr 24): The Stolen Girl, Logout, Khauf, and More

The OTT platforms are back with a set of new releases for the week!

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 April 2025 18:23 IST
OTT Releases This Week (Apr 18 - Apr 24): The Stolen Girl, Logout, Khauf, and More

Photo Credit: Prime Video/ ZEE5

New OTT releases are set for the weekend

Highlights
  • Khauf is a horror series set in a sinister Delhi hostel
  • The Stolen Girl is a thriller about a mother searching for her kidnapped
  • Ransom Canyon is a family drama about a three-family land feud
With the weekend waiting right next door, the OTT platforms are ready with new releases. This week promises to be power-packed with action, drama, horror, and mystery, including movies and series like The Stolen Girl, iHostage, Logout, Khauf, and more. The new releases will stream on prominent platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, etc. However, wondering where to find the list of top releases? Worry not, as we've curated a list of top releases to binge-watch this week. Take a look

Top OTT Releases this Week

iHostage

  • Release Date: April 18 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Thriller
  • Cast: Matteo Van Der Grijn, Jasmine Sendar, Loes Haverkort, Marcel Hensema, Louis Talpe, Eric Corton

Written and directed by Bobby Boermans, iHostage is an action-packed thriller that is centred around a Gunman who enters an Apple store in Amsterdam. Based on true events, this movie promises ultimate action sequences followed by exceptional acting by the cast. However, the audience is likely to get mind-blown with the investigation and what challenges the police are expected to face to end the standoff.

Khauf

  • Release Date: April 17 2025
  • OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
  • Genre: Horror, Drama
  • Cast: Rajat Kapoor, Monika Panwar, Shipla Shukla, Chum Darang, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Abhishek Chauhan

Khauf is a spine-chilling horror series that reveals dark secrets within a Delhi Hostel. The plot revolves around a young woman, named Madhu, who moves to a hostel in Delhi to move on from her troubled past. After being warned by the neighborhood about potential sinister forces residing within the hostel, she soon starts to feel the force herself. The danger intensifies with each passing day. Will she be able to escape it? The show will comprise 8 episodes.

The Stolen Girl

  • Release Date: April 16 2025
  • OTT Platform: JioHotstar
  • Genre: Thriller
  • Cast: Holliday Grainger, Denise Gough, Ambica Mod

Based on the novel, Playdate (2020) by Alex Dahl, this television series will guarantee your goosebumps. The plot begins when a mother drops her girl off for a playdate. Little did she know, her world was about to get upside down when her 9-year-old daughter got abducted from her new best friend's house. Watch the desperate efforts of parents to get their daughter back home. The sequences within the series will keep you engaged throughout.

Daveed

  • Release Date: April 18 2025
  • OTT Platform: ZEE5
  • Genre: Action
  • Cast: Antony Varghese, Mo Ismail, Saiju Kurup, Lijomol Jose

Daveed is a Malayalam action movie that revolves around the life of a boxer. Ashiq Abu, portrayed by Antony Varghese, is a former boxer who has turned into a security guard. When he is assigned a new client to protect, Sainul Akhmadov (Turkish Boxer), played by Mo Ismail, his life takes a massive turn. The heated argument with Sainul forces him to get back in the ring, and the journey soon turns into redemption. The powerful action sequences of the movie are worth watching.

Logout

  • Release Date: April 18, 2025
  • OTT Platform: ZEE5
  • Genre: Crime, Drama
  • Cast: Babil Khan, Rasika Dugal, Gandharv Dewan, Anisha Victor

Logout is a ZEE5 original film that is based on a cybercrime. The story follows a social media influencer, played by Babil Khan, with over 10 million followers loses his phone and gets his digital identity hacked. This movie exposes the darker shades of the digital world. Babil Khan has delivered an outstanding performance as an influencer. Watch how his life gets compromised when his identity gets hacked.

Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror

  • Release Date: April 18 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Documentary
  • Cast: Edye Lucas, Amy Downs, Robin Marsh, Mark Michalic, Melissa Webster

Narrated by the witnesses and survivors, Oklahoma City Bombing is a docuseries that will showcase the devastating details about the bombing of the Oklahoma City federal building in the year 1995. The series comprises real highlights of the event and uncovers the detailed story behind the deadliest domestic terrorism in the history of America. The revelations and stories by the narrators are nerve-wrenching.

Ransom Canyon

  • Release Date: April 17 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Romance
  • Cast: Minka Kelly, Josh Duhamel, Lizzy Greene, Philip Winchester, Eoin Macken

Set against a generational land feud, Ransom Canyon is a romantic family drama series starring Minka Kelly and Josh Duhamel. The story is set in Texas, where a love story blossoms, while the three families fight over the generational land. This series is a complete drama and offers good romance to watch this weekend.

Other OTT Releases

Title Streaming Platform OTT Release Date
The Glass Dome Netflix April 15 2025
The Diamond Heist Netflix April 16 2025
Fight or Flight Lionsgate Play April 17 2025
Istanbul Encyclopedia Netflix April 17 2025
Murmur Lionsgate Play April 17 2025
Fellow Travelers Amazon Prime Video April 17 2025
Mere Husband ki Biwi Jio Hotstar April 18 2025
Heavenly Ever After Netflix April 19 2025
Carlos Alcaraz: My Way Netflix April 23 2025
Sonic – The Hedgehog 3 Amazon Prime Video April 24 2025
You Season 5 Netflix April 25 2025

 

Comments

Further reading: OTT, Entertainment, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5
Comment
