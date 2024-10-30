Technology News
Panchayat Season 4 Filming Begins: Here's What You Need to Know

Filming has begun for Panchayat Season 4, directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and produced by Arunabh Kumar.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 October 2024 22:03 IST
Panchayat Season 4 Filming Begins: Here's What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: PrimeVideoIN

Season 3 of Panchayat, which premiered on May 28 on Prime Video

  • Panchayat Season 4 begins filming; fans are eagerly awaiting.
  • Director Deepak Kumar Mishra returns to lead Panchayat’s new season.
  • The hit comedy-drama series was awarded Best Web Series at IFFI.
It is a good news for the fans of the series Panchayat as the filming of the fourth season of Panchayat has officially started. The news was shared by actor Durgesh Kumar on social media, sparking excitement among fans. Kumar, who plays Banrakas in the series, posted a photo featuring a clapperboard marked “shoot begins” along with a nod to the show's popular character, Binod. The backgorund of the image shows us a warm sunset, adding to the anticipation for the new season.

Fan Reactions and Director's Role

Upon hearing the news, fans filled the comment section with messages of excitement. Comments like, “Best wishes, bhaiya” reflect the series' strong following. The new season will once again be directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, who has led the series since its inception. Mishra teams up with co-director Akshat Vijaywargiya for this latest installment. Arunabh Kumar, who has produced earlier seasons, will also continue in his role for the upcoming season.

Plot and Cast Details

The storyline of Panchayat centres on Abhishek Tripathi who is a young engineering graduate portrayed by Jitendra Kumar. He struggles to secure a job fitting his qualifications. And then he finds himself working at a panchayat office in a remote village where he learns adapting to rural life in often humorous and heartfelt ways. The cast includes Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta and Jitendra Kumar, whose performances have contributed to the series' charm and acclaim.

Success at International Film Festival

Season 3 of Panchayat, which premiered on May 28 on Prime Video, received wide acclaim and was awarded the Best Web Series (OTT) at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) last year. With production now underway, fans eagerly await the release of Season 4, looking forward to another season filled with wit, warmth and relatable village life moments.

 

Panchayat Season 3
Read Review

Panchayat Season 3

  • Release Date 28 May 2024
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Pankaj Jha, Gaurav Singh, Sunita Rajwar, Tripti Sahu, Shrikant Verma, Kusum Shastri
  • Director
    Deepak Kumar Mishra
  • Producer
    Shreyansh Pandey, Vijay Koshy
Further reading: Panchayat, Prime video, indian web series, Panchayat Season 4, ott series

Further reading: Panchayat, Prime video, indian web series, Panchayat Season 4, ott series
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
OpenAI Rolling Out Chat History Search Feature on ChatGPT Web
Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition With Glow-in-the-Dark Rear Panel Launched in India

