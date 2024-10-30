Panchayat Season 4 Filming Begins: Here's What You Need to Know

It is a good news for the fans of the series Panchayat as the filming of the fourth season of Panchayat has officially started. The news was shared by actor Durgesh Kumar on social media, sparking excitement among fans. Kumar, who plays Banrakas in the series, posted a photo featuring a clapperboard marked “shoot begins” along with a nod to the show's popular character, Binod. The backgorund of the image shows us a warm sunset, adding to the anticipation for the new season.

Fan Reactions and Director's Role

Upon hearing the news, fans filled the comment section with messages of excitement. Comments like, “Best wishes, bhaiya” reflect the series' strong following. The new season will once again be directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, who has led the series since its inception. Mishra teams up with co-director Akshat Vijaywargiya for this latest installment. Arunabh Kumar, who has produced earlier seasons, will also continue in his role for the upcoming season.

Plot and Cast Details

The storyline of Panchayat centres on Abhishek Tripathi who is a young engineering graduate portrayed by Jitendra Kumar. He struggles to secure a job fitting his qualifications. And then he finds himself working at a panchayat office in a remote village where he learns adapting to rural life in often humorous and heartfelt ways. The cast includes Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta and Jitendra Kumar, whose performances have contributed to the series' charm and acclaim.

Success at International Film Festival

Season 3 of Panchayat, which premiered on May 28 on Prime Video, received wide acclaim and was awarded the Best Web Series (OTT) at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) last year. With production now underway, fans eagerly await the release of Season 4, looking forward to another season filled with wit, warmth and relatable village life moments.