At the global launch of the Oppo Find X8 series last year, Oppo's top-end Ultra model was missing. Just like the other Chinese smartphone brands, Oppo too refused to bring its high-end Ultra model to the global market, even though it let us review the Find X7 Ultra last year. Oppo's approach this year hasn't changed. Ahead of the Find X8 Ultra's April 10 launch in China, we know that this phone isn't headed to global markets but will be a China exclusive. Regardless, we finally have some details about its hardware specifications as the phone has been listed on TENAA and they seem to be worthy of the ‘Ultra' tag.

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra has been listed on China's TENAA website. The listing includes the phone's design, and its specifications.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra Design (Leaked)

As per the images on the TENAA website, the Find X8 Ultra looks similar to the Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro that launched late last year. However, unlike the Find X7 Ultra, its display is flat and so is its design does appear closer to the Find X8 than the Pro model. The rear panel also appears to get the Find X8 treatment with a circular camera module laid on flat glass and a metal frame with rounded edges.

While it does not appear as unique as the Find X7 Ultra's design, it is listed to get an IP68/69 rating for dust and water, which is an improvement. The phone should also receive magnetic wireless charging, as per the listing. Hopefully, this will be built into the device, and does not require a case to function.

The Find X8 Ultra is listed to be available in Starry Black, Moonlight White, and Morning Light finishes at launch. Oppo will also introduce a new Action Button-like physical button with the Ultra model.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra Specifications (Leaked)

Coming to the specifications, the Find X8 Ultra is listed to have a 6.82-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 3,168 x 1,440 pixels. This is similar to the Find X7 Ultra's panel, just that the new one appears to be flat and not curved. This display will also have an embedded ultrasonic fingerprint reader, as per TENAA.

The device is listed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, which is different from the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro models that are powered by MediaTek SoCs. The Find X8 Ultra will reportedly be offered in 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB storage options in China. The device will also be available in a special Satellite Communication edition with 16GB RAM and 1TB of storage.

The phone is said to have a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-900 primary camera (with OIS), a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5, ultrawide camera, a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700, 3x periscope camera, a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600, 6x periscope camera and another 2-megapixel camera, making it a total of 5 cameras this year. Selfies are said to be handled by a 32-megapixel camera.

Oppo's Find X8 Ultra is said to pack a 6,100mAh battery, which is much bigger than the one on the previous model. It will support 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The device will boot to Android 15 with Oppo's ColorOS.

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is expected to be announced alongside the Find X8s and a Find X8s+ on April 10 in China.



