Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Find X8 Ultra Full Specifications Listed on TENAA; to Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 6,100mAh Battery

Oppo Find X8 Ultra Full Specifications Listed on TENAA; to Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 6,100mAh Battery

The Find X8 Ultra appears to be a worthy replacement for the Find X7 Ultra.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 April 2025 18:47 IST
Oppo Find X8 Ultra Full Specifications Listed on TENAA; to Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 6,100mAh Battery

Oppo’s Find X8 Pro (pictured) was launched in India at Rs. 99,999 late last year.

Highlights
  • Oppo’s Find X8 Ultra wasn't part of the Find X8 series launch
  • The phone is listed to pack a 6,100mAh battery
  • It’s design appears very different compared to the predecessor
Advertisement

At the global launch of the Oppo Find X8 series last year, Oppo's top-end Ultra model was missing. Just like the other Chinese smartphone brands, Oppo too refused to bring its high-end Ultra model to the global market, even though it let us review the Find X7 Ultra last year. Oppo's approach this year hasn't changed. Ahead of the Find X8 Ultra's April 10 launch in China, we know that this phone isn't headed to global markets but will be a China exclusive. Regardless, we finally have some details about its hardware specifications as the phone has been listed on TENAA and they seem to be worthy of the ‘Ultra' tag.

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra has been listed on China's TENAA website. The listing includes the phone's design, and its specifications.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra Design (Leaked)

As per the images on the TENAA website, the Find X8 Ultra looks similar to the Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro that launched late last year. However, unlike the Find X7 Ultra, its display is flat and so is its design does appear closer to the Find X8 than the Pro model. The rear panel also appears to get the Find X8 treatment with a circular camera module laid on flat glass and a metal frame with rounded edges.

While it does not appear as unique as the Find X7 Ultra's design, it is listed to get an IP68/69 rating for dust and water, which is an improvement. The phone should also receive magnetic wireless charging, as per the listing. Hopefully, this will be built into the device, and does not require a case to function.

The Find X8 Ultra is listed to be available in Starry Black, Moonlight White, and Morning Light finishes at launch. Oppo will also introduce a new Action Button-like physical button with the Ultra model.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra Specifications (Leaked)

Coming to the specifications, the Find X8 Ultra is listed to have a 6.82-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 3,168 x 1,440 pixels. This is similar to the Find X7 Ultra's panel, just that the new one appears to be flat and not curved. This display will also have an embedded ultrasonic fingerprint reader, as per TENAA.

The device is listed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, which is different from the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro models that are powered by MediaTek SoCs. The Find X8 Ultra will reportedly be offered in 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB storage options in China. The device will also be available in a special Satellite Communication edition with 16GB RAM and 1TB of storage.

The phone is said to have a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-900 primary camera (with OIS), a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5, ultrawide camera, a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700, 3x periscope camera, a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600, 6x periscope camera and another 2-megapixel camera, making it a total of 5 cameras this year. Selfies are said to be handled by a 32-megapixel camera.

Oppo's Find X8 Ultra is said to pack a 6,100mAh battery, which is much bigger than the one on the previous model. It will support 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The device will boot to Android 15 with Oppo's ColorOS.

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is expected to be announced alongside the Find X8s and a Find X8s+ on April 10 in China.

 

Oppo Find X8

Oppo Find X8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant display with skinny borders
  • Slim IP68 & IP69 rated design
  • Buttery smooth software experience
  • Good low light video recording
  • Bad
  • Plenty of bloatware and preinstalled apps
  • Poor ultrawide camera performance
Read detailed Oppo Find X8 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5630mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1256x2760 pixels
Oppo Find X8 Pro

Oppo Find X8 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stylish IP68 & IP69 rated design
  • Vibrant display
  • Buttery smooth software experience
  • Impressive video recording capabilities
  • Bad
  • Quick Button needs refinement
  • Plenty of bloatware and preinstalled apps
  • Poor ultrawide camera performance
Read detailed Oppo Find X8 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5910mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1264x2780 pixels
Oppo Find X7 Ultra

Oppo Find X7 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique stand-out design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Excellent performance
  • Very flexible camera system
  • Good for portrait photography
  • Great battery life with fast charging
  • Bad
  • Still new to Generative AI features
  • Several Google integrations missing
Read detailed Oppo Find X7 Ultra review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 3168x1440 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Find X8 Ultra, Oppo Find X8 Ultra Design, Oppo Find X8 Ultra Specifications, Oppo Find X8 Ultra Action Button, Oppo Find X8 Ultra Battery, Oppo Find X8 Ultra Cameras, Oppo Find X8 Ultra Software, Oppo Find X8 Ultra Launch
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Asus Zenbook S16, Vivobook 16 Refreshed With AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 Processors, Up to 16-inch 3K OLED Screens
US Department of Justice Reportedly Shuts National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team

Related Stories

Oppo Find X8 Ultra Full Specifications Listed on TENAA; to Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 6,100mAh Battery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Specifications Leaked; Said to Debut on This Date
  2. OnePlus Red Rush Days Sale Offers Discounts on These Products
  3. Samsung's One UI 7 Update Reportedly Rolling Out to Galaxy S24 Series
  4. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Review: The Super Leica Phone
  5. Honor Power to Launch on April 15; May Get 7,800mAh Battery
  6. Nothing Phone 3a's Essential Space May Have a Monthly Processing Limit
  7. Apple Eyes India iPhone Production Boost Amidst Ongoing Tariff Troubles
  8. WhatsApp May Introduce Advanced Chat Privacy on iOS With Several Features
  9. Vivo X200 Ultra to Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC; Colours Revealed Before Launch
  10. Huawei Watch Fit 3 With Up to 10 Days Battery Life Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Binance Partners Worldpay to Bring Fiat-to-Crypto Payments via Apple Pay and Google Pay
  2. US Department of Justice Reportedly Shuts National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team
  3. Samsung Tipped to Do Away With In-Built S-Pen on Future Galaxy S ‘Ultra’ Models
  4. Runway Introduces Gen-4 Turbo Video AI Model With Faster Generation Speeds
  5. Acer Smartphones Get Another Teaser on Amazon; Hints at Large Rear Camera Module
  6. Google’s AI-Powered ‘Help Me Write’ Tool in Gmail Will Now Support More Languages
  7. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Price in India, Design Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Debut
  8. Alcatel Partners With Flipkart to Sell Upcoming Smartphone Lineup in India
  9. Oppo Find X8 Ultra Full Specifications Listed on TENAA; to Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 6,100mAh Battery
  10. Infinix Note 50s 5G+ Teased to Offer a Slim Design; to Be Available on Flipkart
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »