Panchhi 2 is a Punjabi movie based on the suspense and thriller genre, and is currently streaming on the OTT. directed by Maneesh Bhatt, the movie has Prince Kanwaljit Singh in the main lead. It is a direct sequel to Panchhi that released in 2021. The story follows a mentally unstable man named Panchi, who lost his love named Shalu. He fell in love with a girl after hearing her voice on the phone. Later, he gets accused of her murder. The movie is a mix of emotions with crime and a psychological thriller. Let's read further to know everything about Panchhi 2.

When and Where to Watch

Panchhi 2 was released on March 25, 2026, and made its debut through a digital platform, Cahupal, known for Punjabi movies.

Trailer and Plot

Panchhi 2 continues from the first part, where a mentally unstable man was accused of murdering the girl whom he loved. He used to talk to her on the phone and fell in love with her. Eventually, the story turns into chaos when she is murdered. It became hard for Panchhi to accept this reality, and he went on a run. He goes from place to place and remembers the moments he lived with her. The police are after him, yet he is lost in his own world. What happens next is quite emotional and blended with dark humour.

Cast and Crew

Panchhi 2 has Janwalit Singh in the main role. Alongside him are Naiqra Bhillon, Ashok Pathak, Amarjit Singh and Aarushi Sharma in the film. Maneesh Bhatt is the director of the film. Asha Dhingra is the producer under the banner of Chaupal Studios.

Reception

Panchhi 2 is a tale of love, sacrifice and emotional intensity. It has an IMDb rating of 7.5 out of 10.