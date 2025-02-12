Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 Now Streaming on Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know

The eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2025 took place on February 10, 2025, in New Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students, parents, and teachers. This annual event, initiated in 2018, aims to address concerns related to exam stress, career choices, and study techniques.

The live session was broadcast across multiple platforms, including Doordarshan, the Education Ministry's social media channels, and PM Modi's official accounts. Schools across the country arranged screenings to ensure maximum participation.

Key Highlights of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025

Over 3.30 crore students, 20.71 lakh teachers, and 5.51 lakh parents registered for this year's edition, setting a new record.

The session took place at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

PM Modi encouraged students to approach exams with confidence and not to let stress overwhelm them.

He compared exam pressure to a batsman facing a bowler in a cricket match, urging students to tackle challenges one at a time.

He engaged in light-hearted conversations, including a moment where he distributed sesame-jaggery sweets to students.

A student from Bihar asked about leadership, prompting PM Modi to joke that it's impossible for a Bihari student to avoid discussing politics.

Other topics covered included Surya Namaskar, environmental awareness, and handwriting improvement.

Where to Watch Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025

The February 10 session was live-streamed on Doordarshan, YouTube and social media platforms of the Education Ministry, PMO, and Press Information Bureau (PIB). It is also available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The next episode featuring Bollywood actress, Deepika Padukone will be telecast on February 12, with additional guest speakers from various fields expected to join future sessions.

Growing Impact of PPC

The increasing participation numbers reflect the growing impact of Pariksha Pe Charcha as a platform for open discussions on academic stress and holistic well-being. Last year's event, held on January 29, 2024, saw 205.62 lakh student registrations, while this year's record-breaking numbers highlight the continued success of the initiative.

With renowned personalities like Deepika Padukone, Sadhguru, Olympian Mary Kom, and Paralympic gold medallist Avani Lekhara joining the discussions, PPC 2025 promises to be a multi-faceted platform for students to gain valuable insights beyond academics.

