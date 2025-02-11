Study Uncovers Evidence of Cannibalism in Ancient Europe 18,000 Years Ago

Human remains discovered in a cave in Poland have provided evidence of cannibalism among ancient European groups, with bones showing distinct cut marks and fractures. The findings suggest that the bodies of the deceased were systematically butchered, with brains and other soft tissues extracted shortly after death. The remains, dating back 18,000 years, belong to at least ten individuals, including children, and indicate a practice linked to warfare rather than survival. Researchers have ruled out natural causes such as animal activity or accidental damage, highlighting that the modifications were intentional and systematic.

Evidence of Butchering Found on Bones

According to the study published in Scientific Reports, an analysis was conducted on 53 bones found at Maszycka Cave near Krakow, Poland. Using 3D microscopy, researchers identified cut marks on 68 percent of the remains, indicating scalping, defleshing, and the removal of ears and jaws.

The skulls showed fractures consistent with attempts to extract the brain, while additional marks on shoulder, arm, and leg bones suggested butchering for consumption. Study lead author Francesc Marginedas, a doctoral student at the Catalan Institute of Human Paleoecology and Social Evolution (IPHES), told Live Science that the location and frequency of the cut marks and the intentional fracturing of the skeleton clearly show nutritional exploitation of the bodies.

Cannibalism Linked to Warfare, Not Famine

As per the findings, the Magdalenian period, which spanned from 23,000 to 11,000 years ago, saw an increase in human populations, making famine an unlikely reason for cannibalism. Palmira Saladié, a researcher at IPHES, told Live Science that in prehistoric contexts, it could be in response to survival needs or to ritual practices, or even to the dynamics of intergroup violence. However, no evidence of respectful burial was found, and the human remains were mixed with butchered animal bones, supporting the hypothesis of "warfare cannibalism."

A Widespread Practice in the Magdalenian Period

The study suggests that the victims may have been part of a single family unit that was attacked, killed, and subsequently consumed. The pattern aligns with discoveries from other European sites of the same period, indicating that cannibalism was a significant cultural practice. Researchers believe territorial conflicts and competition for resources may have contributed to these acts, shaping interactions between different groups in prehistoric Europe.