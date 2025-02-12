Technology News
Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition With Custom Accessories Launched: Price, Features

Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition comes bundled with a vegan leather case in a Pink Icon colourway.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 February 2025 16:08 IST
Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition With Custom Accessories Launched: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition comes in a Paris Pink shade and vegan leather finish

  • Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition will be available in limited quantity
  • The phrase "That's Hot" is engraved on the hinge
  • The Paris Hilton Edition comes in customised packaging
Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition was launched in the US on Tuesday. It comes in a Paris Pink shade and a vegan leather finish alongside customised accessories including a vegan leather case. The handset is equipped with customised ringtones, alerts, and wallpapers. It gets the same specifications as the standard Motorola Razr+ (2024), which was introduced in select markets outside the US, and in India as the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, a 4-inch cover display, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition Price, Availability

Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition price is set at $1,199.99 (roughly Rs. 1.04,300) for the sole configuration of 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It will be available for purchase in the US in limited quantities starting February 13 exclusively on Motorola.com, the company confirmed in a press releasemotorola razr plus paris hilton edition motorola inline razr paris hilton

The phone is offered in a Paris Pink colourway with Paris Hilton's autograph on the back panel and the phrase "That's Hot" engraved on the hinge. The smartphone comes in customised packaging and is equipped with "Paris-inspired ringtones, alerts, and wallpapers."

The Paris Hilton Edition of the Motorola Razr+ arrives with exclusive accessories including a vegan leather case in a Pink Icon colour option, as well as Pink Sparkle and Pink Vegan Leather strap options.

Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition Specifications, Features

The Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition specifications are same as the standard Razr+. It gets a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) LTPO pOLED main screen and a 4-inch (1,080x1,272 pixels) LTPO pOLED cover display with a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The phone carries a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based Hello UI.

For optics, the Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition gets a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support alongside a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom at the back and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. For security, it is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. 

Motorola has packed a 4,000mAh battery in the Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition with support for 45W wired, 15W wireless and 5W reverse charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, GPS, A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The handset is claimed to meet an IPX8 rating for water resistance. It measures 73.99 x 88.09x 15.32mm when folded and 73.99 x 171.42 x 7.09mm when unfolded, and weighs 189g.

Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition With Custom Accessories Launched: Price, Features
