Amrum Begins Streaming on OTT Online: All You Need to Know About Fatih Akin’s Cannes-Premiered War Drama

Fatih Akin’s Amrum packs intense emotion and the nerve-wracking aftermath of World War II.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 March 2026 12:54 IST
Amrum Begins Streaming on OTT Online: All You Need to Know About Fatih Akin's Cannes-Premiered War Drama

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

This film is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Highlights
  • Amrum is a German historical drama film
  • It has been written and directed by Fatih Akin
  • Streaming now, only on Amazon Prime Video
Written and directed by Fatih Akin, Amrum is a German historical drama film set against the backdrop of the last few days of World War II. The film centres on a young protagonist navigating his life through a disturbing atmosphere as the Nazi regime comes to an end. He struggles to survive and feed his family while dealing with hidden secrets about his past. This film is based on the life of Hark Bohm, who also served as the screenwriter for the project.

When and Where to Watch Amrum

This film is now available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. It is available in Deutch language, with English subtitles.

Official Trailer and Plot of Amrum

The film follows Nanning (played by Jasper Billerbeck), a 12-year-old boy who hunts fish and seals to survive and feed his family as the Nazi regime nears its end. His mother, meanwhile, is pregnant and a devoted follower of the Nazi ideology. With his father away at war, Nanning must navigate his life through this intense period. The plot further explores family conflicts that surface due to his mother's deepening depression and his Aunt Ena.

As the story progresses, it moves beyond the war as Nanning discovers dark secrets involving his family. Narrated from a child's perspective, the sequences are packed with intense emotion and the nerve-wracking aftermath of World War II.

Cast and Crew of Amrum

The German historical drama Amrum is directed by Fatih Akin and co-written with Hark Bohm, on whose childhood the story is based. The film features newcomer Jasper Billerbeck in the lead role of Nanning, supported by Laura Tonke, Lisa Hagmeister, Kian Köppke, Lars Jessen, Diane Kruger, and Matthias Schweighöfer.

The film's musical score has been provided by Hainbach, and the striking cinematography by Karl Walter Lindenlaub.

Reception of Amrum

The film premiered in Cannes on May 15th, 2025, and was theatrically released in Germany on October 9, 2025. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.2/10.

 

Further reading: Amazon Prime video, IMDb, OTT
