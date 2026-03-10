Directed by Goutham Krishna, Yogi Da is a Tamil action-thriller film that centres on an honest and tough female police inspector. Her mission to fight the corrupt system changes the dynamics of a crime-ridden area. From facing constant threats to confronting powerful political figures, the film delivers intense action and a strong storyline to keep viewers engaged. The film finally has a digital release date and is arriving soon on OTT.

When and Where to Watch Yogi Da

This film is set to drop on March 13th, 2026, exclusively on Aha Tamil. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Yogi Da

This action-thriller centres on Yogeshwari (portrayed by Sai Dhanshika), an aggressive police inspector who delivers justice using unorthodox methods. After causing a conflict during a high-profile arrest in Coimbatore, she is transferred to Vyasarpadi, a crime-ridden area in North Chennai. There, she is quickly confronted by a powerful smuggling network. Yogeshwari embarks on a mission to dismantle this syndicate, which is led by a ruthless criminal and backed by a corrupt minister.

The film explores her high-stakes journey, blending intense action, constant threats, and systemic criticism, as she fearlessly challenges the status quo.

Cast and Crew of Yogi Da

The Tamil action-thriller Yogi Da is written and directed by Goutham Krishna. The film stars Sai Dhanshika in the lead role of Yogeshwari. The main antagonists are played by Kabir Duhan Singh and Sayaji Shinde, with a supporting cast featuring Manobala and George Maryan.

Produced by V. Senthil Kumar under Sri Monica Cini Films, the technical team includes music by Deepak Dev and Ashwamithra, and cinematography by S. KA Boopathy.

Reception of Yogi Da

The film was theatrically released on February 6, 2026, where it received a remarkable response at the box office. The IMDb rating of the film is 8.0/10.