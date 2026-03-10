Technology News
English Edition

Yogi Da OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Sai Dhanshika and Kabir Duhan Singh Starrer Online?

This action-thriller centres on Yogeshwari, an aggressive police inspector who delivers justice using unorthodox methods.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 March 2026 14:08 IST
Yogi Da OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Sai Dhanshika and Kabir Duhan Singh Starrer Online?

Photo Credit: AhaTamil

This film is set to drop on March 13th, 2026, exclusively on Aha Tamil.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Yogi Da is a Tamil action-thriller film
  • It has been written and directed by Goutham Krishna
  • Streaming soon, only on Aha Tamil
Advertisement

Directed by Goutham Krishna, Yogi Da is a Tamil action-thriller film that centres on an honest and tough female police inspector. Her mission to fight the corrupt system changes the dynamics of a crime-ridden area. From facing constant threats to confronting powerful political figures, the film delivers intense action and a strong storyline to keep viewers engaged. The film finally has a digital release date and is arriving soon on OTT.

When and Where to Watch Yogi Da

This film is set to drop on March 13th, 2026, exclusively on Aha Tamil. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Yogi Da

This action-thriller centres on Yogeshwari (portrayed by Sai Dhanshika), an aggressive police inspector who delivers justice using unorthodox methods. After causing a conflict during a high-profile arrest in Coimbatore, she is transferred to Vyasarpadi, a crime-ridden area in North Chennai. There, she is quickly confronted by a powerful smuggling network. Yogeshwari embarks on a mission to dismantle this syndicate, which is led by a ruthless criminal and backed by a corrupt minister.

The film explores her high-stakes journey, blending intense action, constant threats, and systemic criticism, as she fearlessly challenges the status quo.

Cast and Crew of Yogi Da

The Tamil action-thriller Yogi Da is written and directed by Goutham Krishna. The film stars Sai Dhanshika in the lead role of Yogeshwari. The main antagonists are played by Kabir Duhan Singh and Sayaji Shinde, with a supporting cast featuring Manobala and George Maryan.

Produced by V. Senthil Kumar under Sri Monica Cini Films, the technical team includes music by Deepak Dev and Ashwamithra, and cinematography by S. KA Boopathy.

Reception of Yogi Da

The film was theatrically released on February 6, 2026, where it received a remarkable response at the box office. The IMDb rating of the film is 8.0/10.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: IMDb, Aha Tamil, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amrum Begins Streaming on OTT Online: All You Need to Know About Fatih Akin’s Cannes-Premiered War Drama
Shinji Mikami's New Studio, Unbound Games, Is Working on 'New Original IP' for PC, PS5 and Xbox

Related Stories

Yogi Da OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Sai Dhanshika and Kabir Duhan Singh Starrer Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z11 Teased With 165Hz Display, 9,020mAh Battery; China Launch Expected Soon
  2. Xiaomi Pad 8 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, 9,200mAh Battery
  3. Ravam: Sound of Soul Streaming on AhaVideo: What You Need to Know
  4. Vivo T5x 5G Will Launch in India Next Week With These Features
  5. Mardaani 3: Rani Mukerji Returns as Shivani Shivaji Roy on OTT Soon
  6. OnePlus 15T White Colourway, Key Display Features Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Jupiter Resumes Direct Motion This March as the Gas Giant Hits Peak Visibility for 2026 Skywatchers
  2. Samsung Testing 12,000mAh, 18,000mAh Batteries With Dual Cell and Triple Cell Designs, Leaked Reports Show
  3. OnePlus 15T White Colourway, Key Display Features Revealed as Company Opens Pre-Orders in China
  4. Microsoft Could Reportedly Price Next-Gen Xbox 'Project Helix' at $1,000 or More
  5. Ravam: Sound of Soul Streaming on AhaVideo: What You Need to Know About This New Horror Thriller
  6. Thailand Targets Crypto Mule Accounts Linked to Scams, Illegal Transfers as Authorities Freeze 10,000 Wallets
  7. Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G Real-Life Images Surface Online as Smartphone Arrives on BIS Database
  8. Microsoft’s New Copilot Cowork Can Take Actions and Autonomously Complete Tasks
  9. Mardaani 3 Set for OTT Release Soon: What You Need to Know About Shivani Shivaji Roy’s Return
  10. Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Spotted in Leaked Renders That Point to Significant Design Overhaul
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »