Razakar OTT Release Date: Bobby Simha, Anasuya Bharadwaj's Drama To Stream on This Date

Razakar: The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad delves into the turbulent era of the Nizam's rule in Hyderabad, exploring the hardships faced by the Hindu community during that time. Written and directed by Yata Satyanarayana, the Telugu film was released in cinemas alongside its Hindi-dubbed version. Despite its extensive promotion and ambitious production scale, the film struggled to attract audiences to theatres. Produced under Samarveer Creations by Gudur Narayana Reddy and Anjireddy Pothireddy, Razakar features music by Bheems Ceciroleo, whose background score drew attention during its theatrical release.

When and Where to Watch Razakar

The period drama is set to debut on OTT. As per reports, Zee5 has acquired the streaming right earlier and was set to release the film on April 26, 2024, but things pan out as expected. Now as per reports, the film will be available for streaming on Aha on December 20 or 26, 2024. The platform is yet to officially announce it soon.

Official Trailer and Plot of Razakar

The trailer of Razakar provides a glimpse into the oppressive circumstances under the Nizam's regime, focusing on stories of resistance and resilience. The narrative sheds light on the atrocities committed during that era, presenting a harrowing yet compelling account of historical events. Critics have noted the film's focus on raw visuals, which portray the brutality of the period with stark realism.

Cast and Crew of Razakar

The film stars Bobby Simha, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Vedhika, and Raj Arjun in key roles. Anasuya's performance, in particular, received praise from viewers. The ensemble cast also includes Makarand Deshpande, Tej Sapru, Indraja, John Vijay, and Arav Chowdharry. The screenplay was co-written by Ritesh Rajwada and Yata Satyanarayana. Tammiraju handled editing responsibilities, while the cinematography captured the historical essence of the story.

Reception of Razakar

At the box office, the film did not meet expectations despite its elaborate production values. While audience reception was mixed, the film's OTT release on Zee5 might garner a fresh wave of interest. Currently, the movie has an IMDb rating of 7.9 / 10. embed code