Retta Thala is a 2025 Tamil action thriller film that has now made its way to the digital screens. Starring Arun Vijay in the lead role, this film revolves around an orphan living in Pondicherry, whose life takes a dark turn when he encounters a wealthy lookalike. Convinced by his love interest, he is forced to take on his identity and attempt murder. What unfolds next comes along with action and crime sequences. The film then explores the themes of identity, greed, and power.

When and Where to Watch Retta Thala

The film is now streaming on Prime Video and Shortflix. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Retta Thala

Centred around the city of Pondicherry, the film follows Kaali (Played by Arun Vijay), an orphan who stays on the streets, and is deeply in love with Anthre (Played by Siddhi Idnani), who works as a waitress, but desires a rich life. After getting rejected out of the fear of poverty, Kaali is left heartbroken. However, his life takes a turn when he encounters Upendra, his wealthy lookalike. Only then, Anthre gets a mischievous idea and convinces Kaali to murder him and replace him to lead a wealthy life. As Kaali attempts to lead a lifestyle, he gets confronted with power and crime. The sequences of the film are loaded with action, greed, and changing dynamics.

Cast and Crew of Retta Thala

Written and directed by Krish Thirukumaran, the film stars Arun Vijay in the lead role, supported by the talented Siddhi Idnani, Tanya S Ravichandran, John Vijay, Nitish Nirmal, and more. Bobby Balachandran is the producer, while Sam C.S. has composed the music.

Reception of Retta Thala

The film was theatrically released on December 25, 2025, where it received a decent response. The IMDb rating of the film is 6.9/10.