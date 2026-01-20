After the success of the first season, one of the most famous Bengali series, Nikosh Chhaya, is back with its second season. This horror thriller series follows an occultist whose fight against a tantric gets intense when he and the police collectively embark on the mission to stop human sacrifice in the name of age-old traditions. Further, the tensions escalate when the daughter of the police officer becomes a victim of the tantric. The sequences of the series come with nerve-chilling scenes.

When and Where to Watch Nikosh Chhaya Season 2

The series is set to land on January 23, 2026, exclusively at Hoichoi. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Nikosh Chhaya Season 2

Season 2 of Nikosh Chhaya revolves around Bhaduri Moshai (Portrayed by Chiranjeet Chakraborty), a renowned occultist, who is set to fight a dark battle against an Aghori Tantric (Played by Bhanu Chakraborty). Targeting the closed ones of Bhaduri, this Tantric performs intense rituals using corpses, under the blood moon. However, things take a tragic turn when one of the officer's daughters is kidnapped. That's when the hunt begins. Bhaduri and the police force, together, recover hidden bodies and embark on a mission to find the missing girl to stop the human sacrifice. The series is promised to take the viewers on a horror experience with some chilling sequences and uncover the age-old traditions haunting human existence.

Cast and Crew of Nikosh Chhaya Season 2

Directed by Sayantan Ghosal and Parambrata Chattopadhyay, this series stars Chirajeet Chakraborty in the lead role. The other cast includes Bhanu Chakraborty, Anindita Bose, Gaurav Chakrabarty, Surangan Banerjee, and more. Mahendra Soni has produced the series, while Nabarun Bose has composed the music.

Reception of Nikosh Chhaya Season 2

The second season of the series is yet to be released. The overall rating of the show is 6.1/10.