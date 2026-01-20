Technology News
English Edition

Nikosh Chhaya Season 2 OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch This Bengali Horror Series

Nikosh Chhaya Season 2 is set to land on the digital screens soon. This Bengali horror series is returning with extra eerie sequences.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 January 2026 16:43 IST
Nikosh Chhaya Season 2 OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch This Bengali Horror Series

Photo Credit: Hoichoi

Nikosh Chhaya Season 2 is set to land on January 23rd, 2026, at Hoichoi.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Nikosh Chhaya Season 2 is an upcoming Bengali Series
  • It has been directed by Sayantan Ghosal
  • Streaming begins on Jan 23rd, 2026, only on Hoichoi
Advertisement

After the success of the first season, one of the most famous Bengali series, Nikosh Chhaya, is back with its second season. This horror thriller series follows an occultist whose fight against a tantric gets intense when he and the police collectively embark on the mission to stop human sacrifice in the name of age-old traditions. Further, the tensions escalate when the daughter of the police officer becomes a victim of the tantric. The sequences of the series come with nerve-chilling scenes.

When and Where to Watch Nikosh Chhaya Season 2

The series is set to land on January 23, 2026, exclusively at Hoichoi. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Nikosh Chhaya Season 2

Season 2 of Nikosh Chhaya revolves around Bhaduri Moshai (Portrayed by Chiranjeet Chakraborty), a renowned occultist, who is set to fight a dark battle against an Aghori Tantric (Played by Bhanu Chakraborty). Targeting the closed ones of Bhaduri, this Tantric performs intense rituals using corpses, under the blood moon. However, things take a tragic turn when one of the officer's daughters is kidnapped. That's when the hunt begins. Bhaduri and the police force, together, recover hidden bodies and embark on a mission to find the missing girl to stop the human sacrifice. The series is promised to take the viewers on a horror experience with some chilling sequences and uncover the age-old traditions haunting human existence.

Cast and Crew of Nikosh Chhaya Season 2

Directed by Sayantan Ghosal and Parambrata Chattopadhyay, this series stars Chirajeet Chakraborty in the lead role. The other cast includes Bhanu Chakraborty, Anindita Bose, Gaurav Chakrabarty, Surangan Banerjee, and more. Mahendra Soni has produced the series, while Nabarun Bose has composed the music.

Reception of Nikosh Chhaya Season 2

The second season of the series is yet to be released. The overall rating of the show is 6.1/10.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Nikosh Chhaya, Bengali horror series, horror thriller series, hoichoi, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Laptop Deals Under Rs. 55,000
Lava Blaze Duo 3 Launched in India With 1.6-Inch Rear Display, 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
Nikosh Chhaya Season 2 OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch This Bengali Horror Series
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200T With Zeiss Cameras to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Leak Reveals Full Specifications Ahead of Launch
  3. Here's When the Realme P4 Power 5G Will Launch in India
  4. OnePlus 16 May Launch With These Display, Battery and Camera Upgrades
  5. Xiaomi 18 Series Could Get Periscope Telephoto Lens as Standard
  6. Samsung Takes the Apple Route With Perplexity-Powered Bixby Features
  7. Google Pixel 10a Leak Suggests No Price Hike Over Pixel 9a
  8. iQOO 15R Will Be Launched in India Soon, Company Confirms
  9. OpenAI Offer: ChatGPT Plus Is Now Free for One Month
  10. Oppo A6 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Upgrades Bixby With Perplexity-Powered AI Features, Takes Page Out of Apple’s Playbook
  2. Google Reportedly Working On New Live Features and Agentic Mode for Gemini Assistant
  3. Redmi Note 15 Pro+, Redmi Note 15 Pro RAM and Storage Options, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of India Launch
  4. Eddington Arrives on OTT: What You Need to Know About Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal Starrer Thriller
  5. Red Magic 11 Air Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite, RedCore R4 Gaming Chip and 7,000mAh Battery
  6. Nikosh Chhaya Season 2 OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch This Bengali Horror Series
  7. Oppo A6 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
  8. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Full Specifications Including Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery Leaked
  9. Splitsville Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: Know Everything About This American Dark Comedy
  10. Xiaomi 18 Series to Offer Periscope Telephoto Lens, Wireless Charging Across All Models, Tipster Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »