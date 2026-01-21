Technology News
Top Deals on AIO PCs for Your Home or Office During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Shoppers can avail up to 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit card transactions during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 January 2026 12:23 IST
Top Deals on AIO PCs for Your Home or Office During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Photo Credit: Amazon

Shoppers can take advantage of no-cost EMI options during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day sale is currently live in India
  • Below are some of the best desktop deals you can grab in the sale
  • Buyers can avail coupon-based offers
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale began last week in India, and we've already covered multiple attractive deals across major categories over the past few days. If you are looking for an All-in-One (AIO) PC for home, office, or family use, the ongoing sale features a wide range of options from multiple popular brands, spanning entry-level models to high-performance systems. Besides the listed discounts, select bank cardholders are eligible for extra benefits on specific products.

As part of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, the Lenovo 27-inch 13th Gen Intel Core i5 AIO PC is currently available for Rs. 77,990, down from its original price of Rs. 91,190. Similarly, the Asus T500 gaming tower with RTX 3050, originally priced at Rs. 1,04,990, is now available for Rs. 74,990.

As mentioned, beyond these price cuts, shoppers can take advantage of no-cost EMI options, exchange offers, and additional discounts through select coupons on eligible models. Customers can also avail up to 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. Meanwhile, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users are eligible for up to five percent cashback on purchases. Amazon Prime members will get extra discounts on their orders. 

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on AIO PCs for Your Home or Office 

These are some of the best desktop deals you can grab before the sale comes to an end. With discounts available across multiple categories and price segments, you can also check out the deals on double-door refrigeratorsdishwashers and laptops under Rs. 1 lakh.

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buy Now Link
Lenovo 27-inch 13th Gen i5 AIO Rs. 91,190 Rs. 77,990 Buy Now
HP 27-inch 13th Gen i7 AIO Rs. 1,14,967 Rs. 97,990 Buy Now
Asus 27-inch 13th Gen i7 AIO Rs. 1,15,990 Rs. 96,990 Buy Now
Dell Inspiron 24-inch Core 7 AIO Rs. 1,12,054 Rs. 90,699 Buy Now
Asus T500 RTX 3050 Gaming Tower Rs. 1,04,990 Rs. 74,990 Buy Now
Lenovo Legion RTX TI Gaming Rs. 2,06,190 Rs. 1,69,990 Buy Now
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, Amazon Great Republic Day, Amazon
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
