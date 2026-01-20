Written and directed by Michael Angelo Covino, Splitsville is an American Dark Comedy film that has finally made its way to the digital screens. The film revolves around Carey and Ashley, whose lives take a turn when Ashley asks for a divorce. Despite the confrontation, Carey decides to flee from the situation and visit his best friends, only to discover their secret to a happy married life is an open marriage. What unfolds next comes with a lot of chaos, drama, romance, and shocking confrontations.

When and Where to Watch Splitsville

The film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The viewers must have an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Splitsville

The film follows Carey (Kyle Marvin), whose wife, Ashley (Adria Arjona), suddenly confronts her infidelity and asks him for a divorce. Devastated by the situation, he flees to his best friends, Paul (Michael Angelo Covino) and Julie (Dakota Johnson), to their beach house. However, as he confronts his chaotic relationship with them, he discovers their secret to happiness centres around their open marriage. Things get even more chaotic when Carey finds comfort with Julie. As their lives get entangled, the lines between the two couples begin to blur. The film then explores themes of crumbling relationships, open marriage, and the consequences.

Cast and Crew of Splitsville

The film has been written by Michael Angelo Covin and Kyle Marvin, and the duo stars in the lead too, accompanied by Dakota Johnson and Adria Arjona. Other cast members include Simon Webster, Charlie Gillespie, Tyrone Benskin, and more. Dabney Morris and David Wingo have composed the music, whereas Sara Shaw is the editor.

Reception of Splitsville

The film was theatrically released on August 22nd, 2025, and did a decent job at the box office. The IMDb rating of the film is 6.5/10.