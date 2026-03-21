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Samathi Sakatham Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know

Samathi Sakatham, directed by MM Nayudu, stars Amardeep Chaudhary and Sayali M Chaudhari. The Telugu drama follows a young man’s marriage dreams and challenges. After an average theatrical run, it streams March 19, 2026.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 March 2026 14:22 IST
Samathi Sakatham Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: OTT Play

Samathi Sakatham stars Amardeep Chaudhary, Sayali M Chaudhari; streaming March 19, 2026

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Highlights
  • Samathi Sakatham OTT release date is March 19, 2026
  • Streaming on ETV Win and OTT Play Premium
  • Stars Amardeep Chaudhary and Sayali M Chaudhari
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Samathi Sakatham is a Telugu drama released in February. It has Amardeep Chaudhary in the lead who has been one of the Big Boss contestants. Sayli M. Chaudhari is the female lead. The movie is making its way to the OTT now. The movie has been directed by MM Nayudu. The movie is about a young man who wants to get married and live happily. However, he is not aware of what will happen next. There are many twists and turns in his way to get married which are really worth watching.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch Samathi Sakatham online on ETV Win and OTT Play Premium from March 19, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

The story takes you to a man who is living in a small village and he wants to marry a girl of his choice. He falls in love with a girl and there are many twists and turns in his love story. He faces his world upside down after this and he tries to overcome those challenges in his life. What will happen in his life is really interesting to see.

Cast and Crew

MM Nayudu has directed the movie and the lead actors are Sayali M Chaudhari and Amardeep Chaudhary. Mahesh Vitta, Tasty Teja, and Brahmaji have also played major roles. Subhash Anand has composed the music. Cinematography has been done by Halesh.

 

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Further reading: Samathi Sakatham, OTT Play, OTT Release, IMDb, Cinematography
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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