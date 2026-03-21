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Sangamarmar Out on OTT: Know Everything About This Romance Drama Series Online

Directed by Vikram Ghai, Sangamarmar is a romance drama television series that is now available to stream on JioHotstar, with each new episode dropping every Thursday. It has been produced under the Rajshri Productions banner.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 March 2026 18:00 IST
Sangamarmar Out on OTT: Know Everything About This Romance Drama Series Online

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

The series is now streaming on JioHotstar, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.

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Highlights
  • Sangamarmar is a romance-drama television series
  • It has been produced by Sooraj R. Barjatya
  • Streaming now, only on JioHotstar
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Produced by the Rajshri Productions, Sangamarmar is a romance drama Television series which is now available to stream on digital screens. This series is a lighthearted drama that follows a young woman who sacrifices her love to take responsibility for her family. Further, the series explores her character as she makes tough choices while sacrificing her desires and love. The plot explores the purity of love and how endurance and their hard life choices foster their emotions and devotion towards each other.

When and Where to Watch Sangamarmar

The series is now streaming on JioHotstar, with new episodes dropping every Thursday. This show is available in 7 languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali.

Official Trailer and Plot of Sangamarmar

Set in the backdrop of Agra, this series follows Amrita (Played by Sheen Savita Dass), a young woman, whose life takes a turn when she has to take responsibility for her family after her parents' demise. However, her budding romance with Aditya (Played by Sourabh Raaj Jain) is put on hold and years of separation due to her tough choices. The series then highlights the importance of the purity of love and how their unwavering devotion towards each other examines the generational dynamics of age-old households that are impacted by personal decisions.

Cast and Crew of Sangamarmar

Directed by Vikram Ghai, this series features Sheen Savita Daas and Sourabh Raaj Jain in the lead roles. The other ensemble cast includes Smita Bansal, Avinash Wadhawan, Khalid Siddiqui, and more. Sooraj R. Barjatya has produced the series, while Vishwas R. Shinde is the sound editor.

Reception of Sangamarmar

The show was released on February 26th, 2026, and since then has been doing a remarkable job. The IMDb rating of the show is 8.8/10.

 

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Further reading: Sangamarmar, jiohostar, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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