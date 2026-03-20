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Realme 16 5G Tipped to Launch in India Soon; Expected Price, Specifications

Realme 16 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 March 2026 15:49 IST
Realme 16 5G Tipped to Launch in India Soon; Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 16 5G was launched in Black Cloud and White Swan colour options

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Highlights
  • Realme 16 5G was launched in Vietnam earlier this year
  • Realme 16 5G has a dual rear camera unit
  • It carries a 7,000mAh battery
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Realme 16 5G, which was first launched in select markets earlier this year, could be making its way to India soon. The Indian variant of the phone is said to come with identical specifications as its global variant. The iPhone Air-like design is the key highlight of the Realme 16 5G. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo chipset and features a 6.57-inch AMOLED display. The Realme 16 5G has a 7,000mAh battery and a dual rear camera setup. 

Realme 16 5G Could Be Followed By Realme 16T

Tech blogger Paras Guglani (@passionategkeez) on X claimed that Realme is gearing up to launch the Realme 16 5G in India. The specifications and design are said to be similar to the global variant. The Realme 16T is also expected to be unveiled in the country soon. However, the launch date of the Realme 16 5G and Realme 16T in India is presently under wraps. 

The Realme 16 5G was launched in January in Vietnam, featuring a horizontal rear camera bar similar to the iPhone Air and Google Pixel 10 phones. It has a 6.57-inch full HD+ (1,080x2,372 pixels) flexible AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo chipset, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. 

For optics, the Realme 16 5G has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. For selfies and video chats, it has a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. It carries a 7,000mAh battery with support for 60W wired fast charging and reverse charging. The phone has  IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. 

In Vietnam, Realme 16 5G is priced at VND 11,490,000 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant costs VND 12,490,000 (roughly Rs. 44,000). The Indian pricing may be along similar lines, but we expect to learn more in the coming weeks. It arrived in Black Cloud and White Swan colour options in global markets. 

Realme 16 5G

Realme 16 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.57-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7025
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2372 pixels
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Further reading: Realme 16 5G, Realme 16, Realme 16 5G Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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