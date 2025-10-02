Technology News
Sahasam Streaming Now on OTT: Know When and Where to Watch it Online

Written and directed by Bibin Krishna, Sahasam is a Malayalam movie that is now streaming on your digital screens. It explores themes of relationship challenges and chaos, with a blend of comedy and humor.

Updated: 2 October 2025 16:09 IST
Photo Credit: Sun NXT

Follow a couple’s chaotic journey as their troubled relationship collides with crime—chaos worth watching

Highlights
  • Sahasam is a Malayalam comedy-drama movie
  • It stars Narain in the lead role
  • Streaming now, only on SunNXT
After a successful theatrical run, Sahasam, a Malayalam comedy movie, has finally made its way to your digital screens. Written and directed by Bibin Krishna, Sahasam follows a couple named Jeevan and Sera, whose relationship is challenged when Sera's family decides to arrange her marriage without her will. However, things take a wild turn when the duo cross paths with a man with a criminal history. What unfolds next is a perfect blend of drama, comedy, humor, and a lot of chaos.

When and Where to Watch Sahasam

This movie has finally made its debut on SunNXT on Oct 1st, 2025. The film is currently streaming in Tamil and Malayalam languages. The viewers must have an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Sahasam

This Malayalam comedy revolves around a couple named Jeevan and Sera. The duo's relationship is then put to the test when Sera's family decides to fix her marriage with her cousin's best friend. As the tensions escalate for two, they cross paths with a man named Mastan Bhai, who possesses a criminal history. That's when the real chaos begins. The movie will explore challenges surrounding the relationship, how Mastan's enemies will create conflicts, and more. The sequences are highly entertaining and are embedded with epic comic timings.

Cast and Crew of Sahasam

Written and directed by Bibin Krishna, this movie stars Gouri G. Kishan, Jeeva Joseph, Narain, Babu Antony, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Bibin Ashok, while Alby is the cinematographer.

Reception of Sahasam

This movie was theatrically released on Aug 8th, 2025, where it received a remarkable response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.7/10.

 

