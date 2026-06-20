Save The Tigers 3 is a comedy drama of Telugu language. It was released on June 19, 2026 and was a big hit. It brings a fun fantasy drama to the audience. It is a story based on men when one of them finds out that husbands are not so happy in today's world. He experimented on different husbands and supported them in their careers. This experiment aimed to know whether being famous and successful can change the behaviour of their wives. Let's delve deeper into the cast and crew and trailer and plot.

When and Where to Watch

Save The Tigers 3 is available to see on JioHotstar right away. It premiered on the OTT from April 28, 2023.

Trailer and Plot

Save The Tigers 3 is a more grounded and humorous tale than the previous seasons. Season 3 of Save The Tigers is in a different realm where Lord Indra found that husbands are unhappy across the globe. He also conducted an experiment that kept three people in reality. All the husbands get up in completely upgraded lives. One became an MLA another turned into a screenwriter and the third became a CEO in a company. Later, they want to know whether being successful and famous can change things.

Cast and Crew

Save The Tigers 3 has Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Abhinav Gomatam, and Chaitanya Krishna in the cast.Pavani Gangireddy, and Jordar Sujatha are also there playing important roles. Vennela Kishore played Lord Indra making a special appearance. Mahi V Raghav and Pradeep Advaitham have created the series. Sriraam Eragam has directed Save The Tigers 3.

Reception

Save The Tigers 3 is a different story that talks about men and their responsibilities and how they are treated. It has scored an 8 rating out of 10.