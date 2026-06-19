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Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Renders Leaked Again; Tipped to Feature 5,000mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G is expected to be released in Pink, Navy Blue, and Graphite Black finishes.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 June 2026 14:20 IST
Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Renders Leaked Again; Tipped to Feature 5,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A26 has a 5,000mAh battery

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A27 5G could feature triple rear cameras
  • The images show the Galaxy A27 5G with a flat display
  • It could offer an IP64-rated build
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Samsung has yet to announce the Galaxy A27 5G, but leaks about this upcoming mid-ranger have been all over the internet recently. A new leak shows the purported official press renders of the upcoming Galaxy A27 5G, offering a closer look at its design, specifications, and colourways. The Galaxy A27 5G is tipped to feature a triple rear camera unit and a 5,000mAh battery. It could run on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. The Galaxy A27 is expected to be launched as a successor to last year's Samsung Galaxy A26.

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Design (Anticipated)

Official-looking renders of the Samsung Galaxy A27 5G, leaked by DigitalCitizen, show the unannounced successor to the Galaxy A26 5G in three colourways  Pink, Navy Blue, and Graphite Black finishes, aligning with previous leaks. The blue and black variants appear to have a glossy coating, while the pink version has a matte finish.

samsung galaxy a27 5g digitalcitizen Samsung Galaxy A27 5G

The images show the Galaxy A27 5G with a flat screen with slim bezels and a slightly thicker bottom chin. It has a centrally located hole punch cutout that houses the front-facing camera. On the rear, a triple-camera setup is placed vertically in the upper-left corner. The camera lenses are integrated into a pill-shaped module alongside an LED flash positioned alongside the sensors. The Samsung branding is positioned near the lower centre.

Additional promotional images suggest a few specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A27 5G. It could feature a 5,000mAh battery, like the Galaxy A26. The chipset of the phone is shown with a dedicated GPU and NPU, indicating that Samsung could add more AI features to the phone. Another image suggests that the phone will offer Google's Circle to Search functionality.

Samsung has yet to officially release the Galaxy A27 5G, but it is likely to go official soon with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. It could offer an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance. It could feature a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, the handset will feature a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

Previous rumours claimed that the Galaxy A27 5G will ship with Android 16-based One UI 8.5, and Samsung will promise up to six OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the phone.

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP67-rated design
  • 6-year software update commitment
  • MicroSD card expansion
  • Useful Galaxy AI features
  • Bad
  • Notched OLED display isn't bright outdoors
  • Poor camera performance
  • Sub-par battery life
  • Slow charging
  • Charger not included in box
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A26 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A27 5G, Samsung Galaxy A27, Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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