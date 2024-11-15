iQOO Neo 10 Series Pre-Reservations Begin; Design Teased

iQOO Neo 10 series is all set to hit the Chinese market. The Vivo sub-brand has not disclosed the launch date yet, but it has opened pre-orders for the iQOO Neo 10 series via its official online store in China. The listing and new Weibo teaser confirm the design of the phones. The iQOO Neo 10 Pro model is confirmed to be available in an orange-grey dual-tone finish. The standard iQOO Neo 10 is speculated to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, while a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset could power the Pro variant.

iQOO Neo 10 Pro Design Revealed

iQOO has started accepting pre-reservations for the iQOO Neo 10 series through Vivo's official website, JD.com, Tmall and other e-commerce websites in China. Customers pre-booking the devices will get benefits worth CNY 2267 (roughly Rs. 26,000). The listing and latest Weibo teasers reveal the design of the Pro model. It appears to have a dual-tone back panel with orange and grey finish. The power button is arranged on the right side and it is likely to double up as a fingerprint scanner.

At the back, the iQOO Neo 10 Pro is seen with a rectangular dual camera module housing squarish camera sensors. The OIS text engraved in the camera module indicates that the primary sensor will support Optical Image Stabilisation. The rear panel also includes Neo branding below the camera module.

The launch date of iQOO Neo 10 series is still under wraps, but several reports have claimed that the lineup will be launched by the end of this month in China.

iQOO Neo 10 is tipped to ship with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, while the Pro version is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. They are expected to offer a 1.5K resolution display, metal middle frame, and silicon batteries with 100W fast charging support. The battery capacity is likely to be more than 6,000mAh.

