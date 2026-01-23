Technology News
Sheshippu Now Streaming on SunNXT: Know Everything About Cast, Plot, and More

Sheshippu is a Malayalam drama film that is now streaming on the OTT platform - SunNXT. It explores the themes of loneliness, repressed feelings, and close human connections. It has been directed by the debutants Shreejith S Kumar and Gritto Vincent.

Updated: 23 January 2026 19:00 IST
Photo Credit: SunNXT

Sheshippu is an intense drama exploring close connections, loneliness, and fresh perspectives

  Sheshippu is a Malayalam drama film
  It explores themes of close connections, loneliness, and repressed feelin
  Streaming now, only on SunNXT
Directed by Shreejith S Kumar and Gritto Vincent, Sheshippu is a Malayalam psychological drama film that has finally landed on the digital screens. The film follows a deep concept where it centres around a freelance writer who encounters a lonely and traumatized woman. While the two seek comfort within their loneliness, their surprising connection becomes the soul of the plot. The film brings a fresh narrative to the viewers, and the sequences are thought-provoking. Significantly, the stars have delivered a stellar performance.

When and Where to Watch Sheshippu

The film is now available to stream exclusively on SunNXT. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Sheshippu

This film is a psychological drama that revolves around a ghost writer who resides in a remote location. However, his life takes a dramatic turn when he encounters a traumatized woman. As they begin to speed time together, they spark a connection. After sharing stories and understanding their perceptions, they navigate their relationship. The film explores the themes of close connections, nostalgia, and the repressed feelings that individuals hold. The sequences are highly emotional and take the viewers on a thought-provoking stroll. Also, the film was an official selection for the 30th International Film Festival of Kerala's Malayalam Cinema Today Category (IFFK 2025).

Cast and Crew of Sheshippu

Directed by the debutants Shreejith S Kumar and Gritto Vincent, this film stars Meenakshi Jayan, Rashid Rahman, and Rajan Pootharakkal in the key roles. The production has been done under the banner of Cinema Pranthan Film Productions (CP Productions), where Sajid Yahia and Nithin Radhakrishnan are the producers of the film.

Reception of Sheshippu

The film has recently dropped on the digital screens; Henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

 

Forza Horizon 6 Gameplay, Cars and Features Revealed; Release Date Confirmed
Realme Note 80 Moniker Revealed via SIRIM Certification Website, Could Launch Soon
