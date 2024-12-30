The Oscar-nominated documentary Sugarcane, exploring the dark history of Indian residential schools in North America, is now available on Disney+Hotstar. The film sheds light on the abuse, forced assimilation, and unmarked graves of children at institutions like the St. Joseph's Indian Residential School in Canada. It coincided with President Joe Biden's recent public apology for the United States federal Indian boarding school policy, acknowledging its impact on Indigenous communities.

When and Where to Watch Sugarcane

The documentary was aired on National Geographic on December 9, 2024, and is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar. The documentary is available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and English languages.

Official Trailer and Plot of Sugarcane

The trailer of Sugarcane delves into a chilling investigation of unmarked graves at the St. Joseph's Indian Residential School, where accounts of sexual, physical, and psychological abuse were uncovered. The film highlights the stories of survivors, with evidence revealing that some priests impregnated girls and incinerated their newborns. These events are contextualised within the broader framework of similar abuses at U.S. and Canadian residential schools, institutions created to erase Indigenous culture and identity.

Cast and Crew of Sugarcane

The documentary is directed by Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie, with Emily Kassie also serving as producer alongside Oscar-nominee Kellen Quinn. The music is composed by Mali Obomsawin, an Indigenous artist from Odanak First Nation. The cinematography is helmed by Christopher LaMarca and Kassie. Academy Award-nominee Lily Gladstone is among the executive producers, alongside notable names such as Bill Way and Geralyn White Dreyfous.

Reception of Sugarcane

Sugarcane has gained critical acclaim, with over a dozen awards from festivals, including Sundance, where it won the Directing Award for U.S. Documentary. It leads the Critics Choice Documentary Awards with eight nominations and has been shortlisted by DOC NYC and IDA as one of the year's top documentary features. Its theatrical release in the summer was accompanied by community screenings aimed at Indigenous audiences across North America.