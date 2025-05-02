Technology News
English Edition

The Better Sister OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

The Better Sister, an American Thriller, is set to release on your digital screens only on Prime Video. After a brutal murder, find out how two sisters reunite to find the murderer and unveil the darkest secrets of their family’s history.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 May 2025 11:58 IST
The Better Sister OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Prime Video

Although The Better Sister has yet to be released, its plot and trailer suggest it holds great promise

Highlights
  • The Better Sister is an American Thriller Series
  • The Better Sister is based on the novel by Alafair Burke
  • This series will stream from 29th May 2025, only on Prime Video
Advertisement

The Better Sister is an upcoming American Thriller Series that is completely based on a novel written by Alafair Burke. This series revolves around two sisters who come together to unveil the darkest family secrets when one of their husbands is brutally murdered. The series promises an exceptional plot accompanied by spine-chilling sequences. The Better Sisters is set to premiere on May 29, 2025, only on Amazon Prime Video. The series will be available in English and Hindi languages.

When and Where to Watch The Better Sister

The Better Sister will start streaming from May 29, 2025, only on Prime Video. The viewers will need to subscribe to watch this exciting thriller series.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Better Sister

The Better Sister is a series that follows the story of two sisters, Chloe (Jessica Biel) and Nicky (Elizabeth Banks). Chloe, a high-profile media executive, leads a wonderful life with her lawyer husband and a teenage son, whereas Nicky is struggling to keep up with her expenses and addiction.
After Chloe's husband is brutally murdered, two sisters are reunited to solve the mystery. The suspect soon sends a distress amongst the family, where these sisters come together to solve the murder mystery and uncover the darkest secrets lying behind their family's history. Will they be able to find the murderer?

Cast and Crew of The Better Sister

The Better Sister features Elizabeth Banks and Jessica Biel in the lead roles, supported by a prominent star cast like Mathew Modine, Gloria Reuben, Corey Stoll, Michael Harney, and more. The team of directors includes Leslie Hope, Azazel Jacobs, and Craig Gillespie. The cinematographers of The Better Sister are Duane Charles Manwiller and Isiah Donte' Lee, while the editor in chief is Gershon Hinkson.

Reception of The Better Sister

The Better Sister is yet to be released, however, the plot and the trailer are promising. The viewers are waiting for this thriller series to release soon.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Entertainment, OTT, PrimeVideo
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Trump-Backed USD1 Stablecoin Chosen to Back MGX’s $2 Billion Binance Stake Deal: Report
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications and Price Leak Ahead of Launch This Month

Related Stories

The Better Sister OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Bromance, Costao, Kull, Robinhood, and More
  2. OnePlus Nord 5 Price in India, Launch Timeline, Key Features Leaked
  3. Vivo Y19 5G Launched in India With Dimensity 6300 SoC and These Features
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications and Price Leak Ahead of Launch
  5. Sony Xperia 1 VII May Debut with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and 12GB of RAM
  6. Best Offers on Premium Smartphones During Amazon Great Summer Sale
  7. Bitcoin's Price Crosses $96,000 for the First Time Since March
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Teases Launch of New Smartwatches; Honor Watch 5 Ultra Could Debut Soon
  2. Bitcoin Price Crosses $96,000 for the First Time Since March, Ongoing Rally Boosts Altcoin Prices
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Reportedly Outsold Galaxy S25 and S25+ Combined in Global Markets
  4. 3 Roses Season 2 OTT Release: Where to Watch Girl-Centric Telugu Drama Series Online?
  5. The Better Sister OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Paraman Now Streaming On Sun NXT: What You Need to Know
  7. HeartBeat Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Wednesday Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Jenna Ortega Starrer Online?
  9. Realme C75 5G Spotted on Google Play Console, Google Play Supported Devices List Hinting at Imminent Launch
  10. OnePlus Nord 5 Price in India, Launch Timeline, Key Features Surface Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »