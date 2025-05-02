The Better Sister OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

The Better Sister is an upcoming American Thriller Series that is completely based on a novel written by Alafair Burke. This series revolves around two sisters who come together to unveil the darkest family secrets when one of their husbands is brutally murdered. The series promises an exceptional plot accompanied by spine-chilling sequences. The Better Sisters is set to premiere on May 29, 2025, only on Amazon Prime Video. The series will be available in English and Hindi languages.

When and Where to Watch The Better Sister

The Better Sister will start streaming from May 29, 2025, only on Prime Video. The viewers will need to subscribe to watch this exciting thriller series.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Better Sister

The Better Sister is a series that follows the story of two sisters, Chloe (Jessica Biel) and Nicky (Elizabeth Banks). Chloe, a high-profile media executive, leads a wonderful life with her lawyer husband and a teenage son, whereas Nicky is struggling to keep up with her expenses and addiction.

After Chloe's husband is brutally murdered, two sisters are reunited to solve the mystery. The suspect soon sends a distress amongst the family, where these sisters come together to solve the murder mystery and uncover the darkest secrets lying behind their family's history. Will they be able to find the murderer?

Cast and Crew of The Better Sister

The Better Sister features Elizabeth Banks and Jessica Biel in the lead roles, supported by a prominent star cast like Mathew Modine, Gloria Reuben, Corey Stoll, Michael Harney, and more. The team of directors includes Leslie Hope, Azazel Jacobs, and Craig Gillespie. The cinematographers of The Better Sister are Duane Charles Manwiller and Isiah Donte' Lee, while the editor in chief is Gershon Hinkson.

Reception of The Better Sister

The Better Sister is yet to be released, however, the plot and the trailer are promising. The viewers are waiting for this thriller series to release soon.