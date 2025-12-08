Technology News
The Boys Season 5 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch the Final Season Online?

The Boys Season 5 begins streaming on April 8, 2026, bringing the final battle between Butcher and Homelander.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 December 2025 16:03 IST
The Boys Season 5 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch the Final Season Online?

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

The Boys Season 5 premieres April 8, 2026, as Homelander reigns and Butcher readies the final battle

Highlights
  • The Boys Season 5 marks the final chapter of Prime Video’s hit series
  • Premieres on April 8, 2026, with weekly episodes till May 20
  • The trailer teases a dark, violent showdown with Homelander
Wait no longer! The Boys is once again on the way for what looks to be its most intense and emotional chapter yet as Season 5 becomes the final arc in Prime Video's daring superhero drama. The series, which earned a reputation for its off-the-wall action, dark sense of humour, and twisted storylines, is now setting up the prospect of a world that is totally under the control of Homelander. With Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie held hostage and Annie putting up a fight, the last season will deliver an epic battle in which more is at stake than ever before.

When and Where to Watch The Boys season 5

The Boys season 5 will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from April 8, 2026, and the first two episodes will come out together. Episodes will become available weekly, ending with the season six finale on May 20, 2026.

Trailer and Plot of The Boys season 5

The teaser reveals a world controlled by Homelander, with Butcher leading one last battle. Gen V alliances are forged, certain heroes will fight for their very survival, Soldier Boy is back, and a lethal supe-killing virus threatens the lot.

Cast and Crew of The Boys season 5

Season 5 features Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, and others as Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki. Based on the comic series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, created by Eric Kripke.

Reception of The Boys season 5

The show has an impressive IMDb rating of 8.6/10 in the previous seasons, and with a very attractive Season 5 teaser, it becomes one of the most awaited OTT releases of 2026.

Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
The Boys Season 5 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch the Final Season Online?
