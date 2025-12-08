The Boys Season 5 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch the Final Season Online?

Wait no longer! The Boys is once again on the way for what looks to be its most intense and emotional chapter yet as Season 5 becomes the final arc in Prime Video's daring superhero drama. The series, which earned a reputation for its off-the-wall action, dark sense of humour, and twisted storylines, is now setting up the prospect of a world that is totally under the control of Homelander. With Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie held hostage and Annie putting up a fight, the last season will deliver an epic battle in which more is at stake than ever before.

When and Where to Watch The Boys season 5

The Boys season 5 will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from April 8, 2026, and the first two episodes will come out together. Episodes will become available weekly, ending with the season six finale on May 20, 2026.

Trailer and Plot of The Boys season 5

The teaser reveals a world controlled by Homelander, with Butcher leading one last battle. Gen V alliances are forged, certain heroes will fight for their very survival, Soldier Boy is back, and a lethal supe-killing virus threatens the lot.

Cast and Crew of The Boys season 5

Season 5 features Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, and others as Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki. Based on the comic series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, created by Eric Kripke.

Reception of The Boys season 5

The show has an impressive IMDb rating of 8.6/10 in the previous seasons, and with a very attractive Season 5 teaser, it becomes one of the most awaited OTT releases of 2026.