Moonwalk OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Malayalam Musical Drama Online?

Embark on a musical journey, as Moonwalk is ready to release digitally.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 July 2025 20:59 IST
Moonwalk OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Malayalam Musical Drama Online?

Photo Credit: BookMyShow

Moonwalk will make its digital premiere on July 8th, 2025

Highlights
  • Moonwalk is a Malayalam Musical Drama Movie
  • The plot revolves around youngsters who learn break dancing like Michae
  • Streaming starts from July 8th, 2025
Moonwalk is a Malayalam musical drama that is finally landing on your digital screens very soon. Directed by A.K. Vinod, this movie revolves around a bunch of youngsters who possess a passion for dancing, learn break dancing. These youngsters are inspired by the OG Michael Jackson and aim to learn his style of dancing. The movie is highly emotional and has a blend of romance and friendship in between. Moonwalk is certainly a light-hearted movie that will keep the audience glued to their seats until the end.

When and Where to Watch Moonwalk

Moonwalk will make its digital premiere on July 8, 2025, only on JioHotstar. Viewers can watch this movie in multiple languages, including Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Subscribe now.

Official Trailer and Plot of Moonwalk

Set in the era of 80s, Moonwalk is a musical drama that follows a group of youngsters who are inspired by Michael Jackson and aim to learn his moves. The movie revolves around their journey of learning break dancing. Also, the characters and the theme of the movie are retro-styled. There will be dancing, music, romance, and a lot more. The sequences of the movie are high on emotions and exemplify the passion, dedication, and zeal to learn something they are passionate about.

Cast and Crew of Moonwalk

Moonwalk has been written and directed by A.K. Vinod. The cast of the movie includes prominent names like Akhil Sam Vijay, Anunath, Appu Ashray, Anyra Dayaseelan, Sanjana Doss, Thonnackal Jayachandran, Rishi Kainikkara, Arjun Manilal, and more. The music composition is robust and has been delivered by Prashant Pillai. The cinematography has been done by Ansar Shah, while the editors of Moonwalk are Kiran Das and Deepu Joseph.

Reception of Moonwalk

The theatrical release of the movie was on May 30th, 2025, where it received a remarkable response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 8.0/10.

 


