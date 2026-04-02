The House of Spirits is an adaptation of Isabel Allende's novel, which is in Spanish. It's an eight-episode series which serves as a nexus to the women of three generations: Clara, Blanca, and Alba. They live in a very conservative South American country. It is an epic tale of a passionate and proud family with secret love and bloody revolution. The Trueba family faces revolution, secret loves and generational conflict between the patriarch, who is tyrannical and his granddaughter. The story unlocks a social and violent upheaval.

When and Where to Watch

The House of Spirits will release on April 29, 2026, on Amazon Prime Video. Initially, there will be three episodes and then further episodes will release weekly.

Trailer and Plot

The plot revolves around the women of three generations belonging to the family of a tyrannical patriarch and brought up in a country known for struggle and magical upheaval. It is about the Trueba family, which is known for violent struggles. Clara has supernatural powers, and she marries an ambitious but harsh person. When he gains wealth and power, he controls her, and that puts a conflict within the family. When their daughter Blanca falls in love with a poor person who is a revolutionary, the conflicts fued up. The story further highlights the class struggles, power and love.

Cast and Crew

FilmNation Entertainment has produced the series. There are Alfonso Herrera, Nicole Wallace, and Maribel Verú as the main actors playing significant characters.

Reception

The House of Spirits is yet to be released, so there is no IMDb rating for it. Although it is going to be loved by the audience, it is a completely revolutionary one.