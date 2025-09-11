Written and directed by Akiva Schaffer, The Naked Gun is an action comedy drama movie that stars Liam Neeson in the lead role. The legacy sequel movie follows Drebin, a police detective, who investigates the planned assassination of Queen Elizabeth II on her Los Angeles visit. The detective will uncover conspiracies and expose the criminal behind the plot. This is the fourth film of The Naked Gun franchise, and a sequel to The Naked Gun 33 1/3. It now has an OTT release date.

When and Where to Watch The Naked Gun

The movie will land digitally on Sept 12th, 2025, only on BookMyShow Stream. Also, it can be bought on rent for Rs. 349, but only for 30 days.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Naked Gun

The Naked Guy is an action drama that follows a detective named Frank Drebin (played by Liam Neeson), who has been assigned to protect Queen Elizabeth II while on her Los Angeles Tour. However, he becomes aware of a plot planned by a criminal called Ludwig, who intends to assassinate the Queen during a public event through a baseball player, using an unusual brainwashing device. As he delves into the investigation, he uncovers conspiracy, shocking truths, and a lot more. The movie also stars Pamela Anderson in a lead role.

Cast and Crew of The Naked Gun

Directed by Akiva Schaffer, this movie stars Liam Neeson in the lead role. It also features Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, Danny Huston, Kevin Durand, Liza Koshy, and more. The music composer of the movie is Lorne Balfe, whereas Brandon Trost is the cinematographer.

Reception of The Naked Gun

The movie was theatrically released on Aug 1st, 2025, where it opened to mixed responses. The IMDb rating of the movie is 6.7/10.