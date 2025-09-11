Technology News
English Edition

The Naked Gun OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch the Liam Neeson Starrer Online

The Naked Guy is a Liam Neeson-starrer action comedy movie that follows a detective’s mission to save the Queen from assassination.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 September 2025 17:23 IST
The Naked Gun OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch the Liam Neeson Starrer Online

Photo Credit: BookMyShow

The movie will land digitally on Sept 12th, 2025

Highlights
  • The Naked Guy is an action comedy movie
  • It stars Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson, and Danny Huston
  • Streaming begins from Sept 12th, 2025, only on BookMyStream
Advertisement

Written and directed by Akiva Schaffer, The Naked Gun is an action comedy drama movie that stars Liam Neeson in the lead role. The legacy sequel movie follows Drebin, a police detective, who investigates the planned assassination of Queen Elizabeth II on her Los Angeles visit. The detective will uncover conspiracies and expose the criminal behind the plot. This is the fourth film of The Naked Gun franchise, and a sequel to The Naked Gun 33 1/3. It now has an OTT release date.

When and Where to Watch The Naked Gun

The movie will land digitally on Sept 12th, 2025, only on BookMyShow Stream. Also, it can be bought on rent for Rs. 349, but only for 30 days.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Naked Gun

The Naked Guy is an action drama that follows a detective named Frank Drebin (played by Liam Neeson), who has been assigned to protect Queen Elizabeth II while on her Los Angeles Tour. However, he becomes aware of a plot planned by a criminal called Ludwig, who intends to assassinate the Queen during a public event through a baseball player, using an unusual brainwashing device. As he delves into the investigation, he uncovers conspiracy, shocking truths, and a lot more. The movie also stars Pamela Anderson in a lead role.

Cast and Crew of The Naked Gun

Directed by Akiva Schaffer, this movie stars Liam Neeson in the lead role. It also features Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, Danny Huston, Kevin Durand, Liza Koshy, and more. The music composer of the movie is Lorne Balfe, whereas Brandon Trost is the cinematographer.

Reception of The Naked Gun

The movie was theatrically released on Aug 1st, 2025, where it opened to mixed responses. The IMDb rating of the movie is 6.7/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT, BookMyShow
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Spotify Finally Rolls Out Lossless Audio for Premium Users in Select Regions
NASA Hubble Space Telescope Uncovers One of the Youngest Known Blue Straggler–White Dwarf Systems

Related Stories

The Naked Gun OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch the Liam Neeson Starrer Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Tipped to Go On Sale At This Price in India
  2. OTT Releases This Week: Coolie, Saiyaara, a Tamannaah Bhatia Web Series
  3. Oppo F31 Series Specifications Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  4. Samsung Galaxy F17 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. You Can Now Sign Up to Test Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 Update
  6. Amazon's 10-Minute Delivery Service is Now Available in This City
  7. Experts Warn Against Charlie Kirk Tokens Amidst Backlash, Volatility
  8. Arm's New C1 Processors Bring Big AI and Performance Gains
#Latest Stories
  1. Supermoon 2025: When Is the Next Full Moon Lighting Up the Sky
  2. iPhone 14 Under Rs. 40,000: Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale Deal Revealed
  3. New Black Hole Merger Gives Clearest Test of Einstein’s Relativity
  4. Only Murders in the Building Season 5 Now Streaming Online: Know When and Where to Watch
  5. Sony Launches PlayStation Family App on iOS, Android for Parental Controls on Gaming Activity
  6. Itel Super 26 Ultra Launched With 6.8-Inch Display, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  7. HMD Vibe 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India Alongside HMD 101 4G, HMD 102 4G: Price, Features
  8. Love Is Blind Season 9: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and What to Expect
  9. Beauty in Black Season 2 Is Now Streaming on Netflix: This Is What You Need to Know
  10. Experts Warn Against Crypto Tokens Linked to Charlie Kirk Amidst Backlash, Volatility
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »