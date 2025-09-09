Materialists is a romantic drama all set to premiere on OTT platforms. The film stars Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal, and Dakota Johnson in the lead roles. This Celine Song directorial explore love, drama, ambition and wealth in New York City. The core of this drama is Lucy Mason. Earlier, the film was available on a rental basis on Amazon Prime Video. However, Materialists will soon be available on OTT.

Where to Watch Materialists

As per reports, Materialists will be available to stream on Netflix beginning September 13. However, viewers will require a subscription to the streaming service to watch the film online.

Cast

Directed and written by Celine Song, the Materialists stars Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal, Zoe Winters, Marin Ireland and many others.

Storyline

The wait ends as the rom-com drama Materialists, featuring Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal, and Dakota Johnson, is set to make its OTT debut in India. The Celine Song directorial Materialists covers the emotional and moral side of love, ambition and wealth in the modern day of New York life. The movie hit theatres in June 2025 and received extensive positive reviews at the box office.

Now the movie will soon be available on Netflix. Fans who missed the film in theatres or don't want to rent will be able to stream it on Netflix India.

The movie follows Lucy Mason, a failed actress and now a matchmaker. She is very determined to marry only a man if he is wealthy. Stuck between her ex-boyfriend John, who she left because of financial concerns and Harry, a charming millionaire and brother of her client, Lucy finds herself questioning what is really important: love or wealth.

Reception

Materialists is a rom-com starring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal, where the protagonist is stuck between what truly matters: love or wealth. The film has an IMDb rating of 6.4.