Madharaasi is a recently released Tamil-language thriller movie that has been written and directed by A.R. Murugadoss. This movie revolves around Raghu, a man with a troubled past, who is hired by Prem, an NIA officer, who is reportedly injured while trying to stop a north indian arms syndicate from smuggling them to Tamil Nadu. Now, Raghu has to undertake this high-risk mission and infiltrate the syndicate. The movie is doing wonders at the Box Office and now finally has an OTT streaming partner.

When and Where to Watch Madharaasi

After it completes its theatrical run, Madharaasi is reported to be available after four weeks, only on Amazon Prime Video. It was released on September 5, so the OTT release is expected to land somewhere in early October.

Official Trailer and Plot of Madharaasi

This Tamil thriller revolves around Raghu, portrayed by Sivakarthikeyan, who has a troubled past and is dealing with stress post-breakup with his girlfriend. Prem, an NIA officer who has been injured during a mission to expose a North Indian arms syndicate, supplying illegally to Tamil Nadu, finds Raghu a perfect fit to take on this high-risk mission.

As he accepts the proposal, he commences to infiltrate the gang. What he exposes is truly shocking. This is certainly an action-packed drama movie.

Cast and Crew of Madharaasi

This A.R. Murugadoss Tamil thriller is a multi-starrer that features Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, along with Vidyut Jammwal, Mohanlal, Rukmini Vasanth, Biju Menon, and more. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer of Madharasi, while the cinematography has been done by Sudeep Elamon.

Reception of Madharaasi

Madharaasi hit the box office on September 5, and since then has been doing wonderfully. The IMDb rating of the movie is 8.6/10.