The SJ Shiva directorial Bakasura Restaurant, a horror comedy, is now ready for its OTT release, after its theatrical release in August. The film stars Praveen and Shining Phani as the lead roles, and other supporting cast members. The Bakasura Restaurant will stream on the OTT platform Sun NXT. Under the SJ Movies banner, Janardhan Achari and Lakshmaiah Achari are the producers of the film.

Here is everything you need to know about the cast, story, and other details.

Baksura Restaurant OTT Release: When and Where to Watch

Baksura Restaurant will premiere on Sun NXT on September 12. It is a subscription-based service and viewers will need a paid plan to stream the film online.

Baksura Restaurant OTT Release: Cast

Directed and written by Sj Shiva, the lead cast of Baksura Restaurant comprises Janardhan Achari, Lakshmaiah Achari, Amar, Krishna Bhagvaan, Vivek Dandu and more. Garuda Ram, Srikanth Iyengar, Uppena Jayakrishna, Vivek Dandu, and Prachi Thakur are in the supporting cast.

Baksura Restaurant OTT Release: Plot

The SJ Shiva directorial Bakasura Restaurant covers the story of Praveen, who is in a software company and isn't very happy in his profession. He lives with his four friends in a Bollaram, situated on the outskirts of Hyderabad. He comes up with an idea to earn money through his own restaurants. To achieve this, he and his friends came up with the idea of starting a YouTube channel for quick cash. But there's a catch: a lemon crosses their path, enters the house, and changes everything.

After investigation, they discover that a lemon possesses the lemon. The whole narrative of why Praveen is not satisfied with his job, how he supports his unemployed friends, why and how the lemon gets possessed, and how Praveen and his friends pacify the spirits that haunt them, all of these factors form the core of the movie, which is something one can watch in the film.

Baksura Restaurant OTT Release: Reception

Bakasura Restaurant covers the story of five friends dreaming of opening a restaurant, and the restaurant gets possessed. The movie has an IMDB rating of 8.9/10.