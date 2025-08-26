Technology News
Thunderbolts OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Marvel Movie Online

Thunderbolts is an American Marvel superhero movie that follows a group of antiheroes who embark on a deadly mission.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 August 2025 14:38 IST
Thunderbolts OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Marvel Movie Online

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Witness the ultimate survival battle as Thunderbolts face betrayal on a deadly mission

Highlights
  • Thunderbolts is an American Marvel Superhero Movie
  • The plot follows a team of antiheroes on a deadly mission
  • Streaming starts from Aug 27th, 2025, only on JioHotstar
The Marvel universe is back on the digital screens as Thunderbolts is soon landing on OTT. Thunderbolts is an American superhero movie that revolves around a team of antiheroes who embark on a deadly mission, where they must confront their past and uncover some of the most shocking truths. Together, they must survive the deadly trap and cooperate to overcome the hard circumstances. The plot will explore themes of redemption, betrayal, and cooperation. Also, the action sequences of this movie make it a must-watch.

When and Where to Watch Thunderbolts

Thunderbolts will premiere on August 27, 2025, only on JioHotstar. The movie will be available in multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu.

Official Trailer and Plot of Thunderbolts

Directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts is a Marvel superhero movie that follows a team of antiheroes named Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Taskmaster, and John Walker. Together, they have been assembled by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and sent on a dangerous mission. However, things take a wild turn when they find out that what they are considering a mission is nothing but a death trap. The mission where they were supposed to eliminate the threats is basically to cover for Val. The betrayal then leads the team to come together and cooperate for their survival.

Cast and Crew of Thunderbolts

Written by Eric Pearson, Joanna Calo, and Kurt Busiek, this superhero movie stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lewis Pullman, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Wendell Pierce, and more. The film has been directed by Jake Schreier, and Son Lux has delivered music composition. The cinematography has been done by Andrew Droz Palermo.

Reception of Thunderbolts

Thunderbolts was theatrically released on May 2nd, 2025, where it received a decent response from both the critics and the audience. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.2/10.

 

Further reading: Thunderbolts, Avengers, JioHotstar
