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Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT Release: When & Where to Watch Pawan Kalyan’s Telugu Film Online

A fearless cop takes on a corrupt political system, fighting injustice and uncovering hidden conspiracies. As danger escalates, he risks everything to uphold truth, justice, and the spirit of resistance.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 April 2026 13:00 IST
Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT Release: When & Where to Watch Pawan Kalyan’s Telugu Film Online

Photo Credit: Netflix

Ustaad Bhagat Singh was released on March 19, 2026.

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Highlights
  • Ustaad Bhagat Singh released in theatres on March 19, 2026
  • Now available for streaming on Netflix
  • Stars Pawan Kalyan, Sreeleela, and Raashii Khanna
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Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a Telugu comedy movie. Harish Shankar directed it. It dropped on OTT soon because the movie could not perform better at the box office. The movies that do not go well in theatres drop on OTT in a very short span. It is a story of a daring boy who gets her name as Ustaad Bhagat Singh. It is a political drama that is filled with suspense and justice. Let's read further about its cast and crew, when and where to watch, and trailer and plot.

When and Where to Watch

Ustaad Bhagat Singh was released on March 19, 2026, in theatres and now it is available to watch on Netflix.

Trailer and Plot

Ustaad Bhagat Singh follows the story of a man named Ustaad Bhagat Singh who has been given this name by his teacher after seeing his potential. Many attacks took place in a parliament building and some men killed ministers which created a lot of chaos. Further, the story takes a leap of 24 years back where a teacher, Chandrashekhar Rao educates children and other people in a school. A boy from that school was really very brave and he trashed a warden after he misbehaved with the female teacher. After this incident, he got the name Ustaad Bhagat Singh from the teacher. Further, in the present the chief minister is killed and sent to a safe place. On the other hand, another politician gets to act as CM. However, he also gets killed.

Cast and Crew

The movie was directed and written by Harish Shankar. It features Pawan Kalyan, Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna and R. Parthiban. Naveen Yerneni, Yalamanchili and Ravi Shankar are the producers.

Reception

Ustaad Bhagat Singh could not do better at the box office and gained 4.6 out of 10. Viewers are looking forward to watching it online.

 

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Further reading: Ustaad Bhagat Singh, imdb, netflix
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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