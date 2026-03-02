Technology News
Vanchana OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Tamil Courtroom Crime Drama

Vanchana is a Tamil courtroom crime thriller about a young lawyer fighting to uncover the truth behind a church murder case.

Updated: 2 March 2026 14:34 IST
Photo Credit: Sun NXT

Highlights
  • Vanchana begins streaming online from March 3, 2026
  • Courtroom thriller revolves around a church murder mystery
  • Directed by and starring Uma Mahesh in the lead role
Vanchana is a Tamil courtroom drama based on a crime thriller, which did not perform well at the box office after its release on November 8, 2025. It is a story of a young man who gets stuck in the murder of a Church's father. He is the driver's father and the film shows the events of him proving guilty or innocent. A young criminal lawyer named Krishna takes on the case and delves deep into the investigation, uncovering shocking evidence about the killer.

When and Where to Watch

Vanchana is available to see online from March 3, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

Vanchana has a theme of crime based genre in which a father is murdered in a church and the driver is accused. All the evidence turns towards him. He tries to prove himself innocent but has no way. Further, he gets a lawyer who gets into the case and tries to prove him innocent. He then finds that the killer is someone whom he didn't expect and gets all the evidence against him which shook him up. This drama has got thrills in the second half and there is one on one between the hero and the judge, which is quite gripping to watch.

Cast and Crew

Uma Mahesh is the director and lead actor in it. Other actors are Sony Reddy, Sagar, Surya, Sarish, R K Naidu and more. Gowri Marpu has produced the movie under the banner of Chandi Durga Entertainments.

Reception

Vanchana has a 7.5 IMDb rating out of 10. It couldn't do much at the box office however it is awaited on OTT by the viewers.

 

Further reading: Vanchana, crime drama, IMDb, Sun NXT

