Apple's budget-friendly lineup of SE watches is due for an upgrade — the last Apple Watch SE model was released in 2022, and its predecessor (the first model) was unveiled in 2020. An analyst has now revealed that the upcoming Apple Watch SE models may arrive with a notable display upgrade. Compared to the first model, which had a slightly older processor, the 2022 models levelled the playing field because they also featured a current-generation processor — the Apple S8 SiP. This was a step forward for the Apple Watch SE series, even though there were then fewer differences between the Watch SE and the standard (Apple Watch Series 8).

The news comes from analyst Ross Young, Vice President of Counterpoint Research, who in a note (via 9to5Mac) revealed the purported display sizes of the upcoming Apple Watch SE models. He also states that the smartwatch in question has already commenced production, which points to a launch taking place sooner than later.

The analyst states that next-generation Apple Watch SE series models will have 1.6-inch and 1.8-inch displays. For reference, the previous or currently available Watch SE model comes in 1.57-inch and 1.78-inch display sizes. The current models come in 40mm and 44mm case sizes and so, it's easy to conclude that the upcoming models may arrive in a bigger size, because of their respective display size upgrades.

After upgrading the previous Apple Watch SE (2022) series with new chips that were on par with the standard Apple Watch models, it now appears that Apple now plans to offer its affordable SE lineup to the older standard sizes (41mm and 45mm).

With the Watch Series 10 getting upgraded to the new 42mm and 46mm standard, Apple could be planning to upgrade its affordable lineup to the older standard size, which would also help differentiate its affordable and premium portfolios.

The Apple Watch Series 10 was released last year with a bigger 46mm model, which offered its biggest watch display yet at 1.96-inches. This display was even bigger than the panel in its Watch Ultra 2 model which measures 1.92-inches across, despite having a much bigger 49mm case.

An earlier report also revealed that Apple could be looking to replace the aluminium chassis of the Apple Watch SE series with a plastic one. But a newer report claimed that Apple is finding it more expensive to switch materials. It is also said that Apple's design team was not very happy with the look of the plastic Apple Watch SE.