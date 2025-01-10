The week ahead promises an exciting lineup of movies and series on OTT platforms, catering to every taste and preference. From intense dramas to lighthearted comedies and gripping thrillers, there is something for everyone. Highlighting the best of streaming content, these releases span across platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more. With renowned actors and compelling storylines, these titles are set to dominate your watchlist. Here's a detailed look at the top releases this week.
Exploring the dark corners of Asia's largest prison, Tihar Jail, this prison drama is helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, known for his work on Sacred Games. The series adapts the book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury. It delves into the life of rookie jailer Sunil Gupta (played by Zahan Kapoor) as he navigates the treacherous waters of one of the world's most notorious prisons. Through compelling performances and a gripping narrative, the series sheds light on real-life incidents, blending fact and fiction seamlessly.
Based on the tragic events of the 2002 Godhra train burning incident, this film, directed by Dheeraj Sarna, brings to light a significant chapter in India's history. Vikrant Massey delivers a stellar performance as a journalist uncovering the truth behind the incident. The narrative highlights the human and political repercussions of the tragedy while maintaining a neutral tone. Released in theatres in November 2024, the film's OTT debut is highly anticipated.
Set against the rugged backdrop of the American West, American Primeval tells the story of a mother and son fleeing their past. Directed by Peter Berg, the series captures the violent and unpredictable nature of frontier life. Featuring Taylor Kitsch and Betty Gilpin, the show delves into themes of survival, family, and morality. The cinematography and intense performances promise an immersive viewing experience for fans of Western dramas.
After a 16-year hiatus from playing a doctor, Noah Wyle returns to the small screen in The Pitt. This series, created by R. Scott Gemmill, offers a fresh take on the medical drama genre. Set in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital, the show portrays the challenges faced by medical professionals during a single 15-hour emergency room shift. The character-driven narrative, combined with high-stakes scenarios, ensures a thrilling watch for fans of the genre.
In the second season of Goosebumps: The Vanishing, the story takes viewers back to a haunting tragedy from 30 years ago. David Schwimmer stars as a divorced father whose twin sons uncover chilling secrets that connect their present to the past. With its mix of suspense, nostalgia, and supernatural thrills, this season continues to build on the success of its predecessor. Perfect for fans of the genre, the show keeps viewers on edge with its engaging plot twists.
The Spanish comedy-drama series returns with its third season, continuing the humorous and heartfelt journey of four middle-aged friends navigating modern masculinity. Set against the backdrop of shifting societal norms, the series explores themes of friendship, relationships, and self-discovery. With its witty dialogue and relatable characters, Alpha Males strikes a balance between comedy and poignant storytelling, making it a must-watch for fans of international content.
From veteran producer Dick Wolf comes On Call, a gripping crime procedural series. Set in Long Beach, California, the show follows veteran police officer Traci Harmon (played by Troian Bellisario) and her rookie partner Alex Diaz as they respond to emergency calls. Drawing inspiration from Wolf's previous successes like Law & Order and Chicago, the series combines high-stakes action with character-driven storytelling. Fans of crime dramas will find plenty to enjoy in this adrenaline-packed series.
|Movie/Series
|Streaming Platform
|OTT Release Date
|MTV Roadies XX
|JioCinema
|January 11, 2025
|Babanba Banban Vampire
|Netflix
|January 11, 2025
|Sakamoto Days
|Netflix
|January 11, 2025
|Ad Vitam
|Netflix
|January 10, 2025
|LOL: Last One Laughing Quebec Season 3
|Amazon Prime Video
|January 10, 2025
|Nikhoj Season 2
|Hoichoi
|January 10, 2025
|The Upshaws Season 6
|Netflix
|January 9, 2025
|I Am Ilary
|Netflix
|January 9, 2025
|Agra Affair
|Amazon MX Player
|January 8, 2025
|Hound's Hill
|Netflix
|January 8, 2025
|Subteran
|Netflix
|January 8, 2025
|Fake Profile Season 2
|Netflix
|January 8, 2025
|I Am A Killer Season 6
|Netflix
|January 8, 2025
|Dubai Bling Season 3
|Netflix
|January 8, 2025
|Asura
|Netflix
|January 7, 2025
|The Breakthrough
|Netflix
|January 7, 2025
|Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action
|Netflix
|January 7, 2025
|Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy
|Netflix
|January 7, 2025
|My Happy Marriage Season 2
|Netflix
|January 6, 2025
|Shark Tank India Season 4
|SonyLIV
|January 6, 2025
