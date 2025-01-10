Technology News
OTT Releases This Week (Jan 6-12): Black Warrant, The Sabarmati Report, Goosebumps: The Vanishing, and More

From Black Warrant to The Sabarmati Report, this week's OTT lineup features gripping tales and exciting stories across genres.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 January 2025 12:12 IST
OTT Releases This Week (Jan 6-12): Black Warrant, The Sabarmati Report, Goosebumps: The Vanishing, and More

The week ahead promises an exciting lineup of movies and series on OTT platforms

Highlights
  • Watch Black Warrant, based on Tihar Jail, streaming on Netflix
  • Sabarmati Report debuts on Zee5, exploring Godhra train incident
  • Goosebumps: The Vanishing returns with a chilling second season
The week ahead promises an exciting lineup of movies and series on OTT platforms, catering to every taste and preference. From intense dramas to lighthearted comedies and gripping thrillers, there is something for everyone. Highlighting the best of streaming content, these releases span across platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more. With renowned actors and compelling storylines, these titles are set to dominate your watchlist. Here's a detailed look at the top releases this week.

Top OTT Releases This Week

Black Warrant

  • Release Date: January 10
  • Genre: Drama, Crime
  • Where to Watch: Netflix
  • Cast: Zahan Kapoor, Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sidhant Gupta

Exploring the dark corners of Asia's largest prison, Tihar Jail, this prison drama is helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, known for his work on Sacred Games. The series adapts the book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury. It delves into the life of rookie jailer Sunil Gupta (played by Zahan Kapoor) as he navigates the treacherous waters of one of the world's most notorious prisons. Through compelling performances and a gripping narrative, the series sheds light on real-life incidents, blending fact and fiction seamlessly.

 

The Sabarmati Report

  • Release Date: January 11
  • Genre: Historical Drama
  • Where to Watch: Zee5
  • Cast: Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, Riddhi Dogra

Based on the tragic events of the 2002 Godhra train burning incident, this film, directed by Dheeraj Sarna, brings to light a significant chapter in India's history. Vikrant Massey delivers a stellar performance as a journalist uncovering the truth behind the incident. The narrative highlights the human and political repercussions of the tragedy while maintaining a neutral tone. Released in theatres in November 2024, the film's OTT debut is highly anticipated.

 

American Primeval

  • Release Date: January 9
  • Genre: Western, Drama
  • Where to Watch: Netflix
  • Cast: Taylor Kitsch, Betty Gilpin, Dane DeHaan

Set against the rugged backdrop of the American West, American Primeval tells the story of a mother and son fleeing their past. Directed by Peter Berg, the series captures the violent and unpredictable nature of frontier life. Featuring Taylor Kitsch and Betty Gilpin, the show delves into themes of survival, family, and morality. The cinematography and intense performances promise an immersive viewing experience for fans of Western dramas.

 

The Pitt

  • Release Date: January 10
  • Genre: Medical Drama
  • Where to Watch: Jio Cinema Premium
  • Cast: Noah Wyle, Tracy Ifeachor, Patrick Ball, Supriya Ganesh

After a 16-year hiatus from playing a doctor, Noah Wyle returns to the small screen in The Pitt. This series, created by R. Scott Gemmill, offers a fresh take on the medical drama genre. Set in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital, the show portrays the challenges faced by medical professionals during a single 15-hour emergency room shift. The character-driven narrative, combined with high-stakes scenarios, ensures a thrilling watch for fans of the genre.

 

Goosebumps: The Vanishing

  • Release Date: January 10
  • Genre: Supernatural, Horror
  • Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar
  • Cast: David Schwimmer, Ana Ortiz, Jayden Bartels, Elijah M. Cooper

In the second season of Goosebumps: The Vanishing, the story takes viewers back to a haunting tragedy from 30 years ago. David Schwimmer stars as a divorced father whose twin sons uncover chilling secrets that connect their present to the past. With its mix of suspense, nostalgia, and supernatural thrills, this season continues to build on the success of its predecessor. Perfect for fans of the genre, the show keeps viewers on edge with its engaging plot twists.

 

Alpha Males (Season 3)

  • Release Date: January 10
  • Genre: Comedy, Drama
  • Where to Watch: Netflix
  • Cast: Fernando Gil, Raúl Tejón, Kira Miró

The Spanish comedy-drama series returns with its third season, continuing the humorous and heartfelt journey of four middle-aged friends navigating modern masculinity. Set against the backdrop of shifting societal norms, the series explores themes of friendship, relationships, and self-discovery. With its witty dialogue and relatable characters, Alpha Males strikes a balance between comedy and poignant storytelling, making it a must-watch for fans of international content.

 

On Call

  • Release Date: January 9
  • Genre: Crime, Procedural
  • Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
  • Cast: Troian Bellisario, Brandon Larracuente, Eriq LaSalle

From veteran producer Dick Wolf comes On Call, a gripping crime procedural series. Set in Long Beach, California, the show follows veteran police officer Traci Harmon (played by Troian Bellisario) and her rookie partner Alex Diaz as they respond to emergency calls. Drawing inspiration from Wolf's previous successes like Law & Order and Chicago, the series combines high-stakes action with character-driven storytelling. Fans of crime dramas will find plenty to enjoy in this adrenaline-packed series.

 

List of Other OTT Releases This Week

Movie/Series Streaming Platform OTT Release Date
MTV Roadies XX JioCinema January 11, 2025
Babanba Banban Vampire Netflix January 11, 2025
Sakamoto Days Netflix January 11, 2025
Ad Vitam Netflix January 10, 2025
LOL: Last One Laughing Quebec Season 3 Amazon Prime Video January 10, 2025
Nikhoj Season 2 Hoichoi January 10, 2025
The Upshaws Season 6 Netflix January 9, 2025
I Am Ilary Netflix January 9, 2025
Agra Affair Amazon MX Player January 8, 2025
Hound's Hill Netflix January 8, 2025
Subteran Netflix January 8, 2025
Fake Profile Season 2 Netflix January 8, 2025
I Am A Killer Season 6 Netflix January 8, 2025
Dubai Bling Season 3 Netflix January 8, 2025
Asura Netflix January 7, 2025
The Breakthrough Netflix January 7, 2025
Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action Netflix January 7, 2025
Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy Netflix January 7, 2025
My Happy Marriage Season 2 Netflix January 6, 2025
Shark Tank India Season 4 SonyLIV January 6, 2025
Black Warrant

Black Warrant

  • Release Date 10 January 2025
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Zahan Kapoor, Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Anurag Thakur, Aarti Desai, Rajshri Deshpande, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Sidhant Gupta, Rajendra Gupta
  • Director
    Arkesh Ajay, Ambiecka Pandit, Vikramaditya Motwane, Satyanshu Singh, Rohin Raveendran
  • Producer
    Gautam Datt, Anisa Draboo, Prasoon Garg, Josy Joseph Swati Patnaik
The Sabarmati Report

The Sabarmati Report

  • Release Date 15 November 2024
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Drama, History, Thriller
  • Cast
    Ridhi Dogra, Raashi Khanna, Vikrant Massey, Prince Kashyap, Sundip Ved, Nazneen Patni, Hella Stichlmair, Digvijay Purohit, Sandeep Kumar, Tushar Phulke
  • Director
    Dheeraj Sarna
  • Producer
    Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Amul Vikas Mohan, Anshul Mohan
On Call

On Call

  • Release Date 9 January 2025
  • Genre Action, Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Troian Bellisario, Brandon Larracuente, Eriq La Salle, Rich Ting, Mac Brandt, Lori Loughlin, Rich Ceraulo Ko, Lobo Sebastian, Robert Bailey Jr., Rafael Cabrera, Michelle C. Bonilla, Annabella Didion, Ian Down
  • Director
    Eriq La Salle, Brenna Malloy
  • Producer
    Arthur W. Forney, Peter Jankowski, Eriq La Salle, Matthew Segal, Taye Shuayb, Tim Walsh, Dick Wolf, Elliot Wolf
American Primeval

American Primeval

  • Release Date 9 January 2025
  • Genre Action, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Taylor Kitsch, Tokala Black Elk, Alex Fine, Derek Hinkey, Nanabah Grace, Jeremy Gauna, Kip Weeks, Kaius Eteeyan, Dominic Bogart, Bodhi Rader, Mikandrew
  • Director
    Peter Berg
  • Producer
    Mark L. Smith, Eric Newman, Alexander H. Gayner, Peter Berg
Goosebumps: The Vanishing

Goosebumps: The Vanishing

  • Release Date 10 January 2025
  • Genre Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
The Pitt

The Pitt

  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Noah Wyle, Fiona Dourif, Katherine LaNasa, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Tracy Ifeachor, Taylor Dearden, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Shabana Azeez, Supriya Ganesh
  • Director
    Amanda Marsalis
  • Producer
    Simran Baidwan, R. Scott Gemmill, Michael Hissrich, Erin Jontow, John Wells, Noah Wyle
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
OTT Releases This Week (Jan 6-12): Black Warrant, The Sabarmati Report, Goosebumps: The Vanishing, and More
