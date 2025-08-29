With September unfolding, your favourite OTT platforms are gearing up with some hot releases. Whether you're looking to dive into some fresh romcoms or set up to watch gripping thrillers, a fresh set of releases is waiting for you. From creepy Wednesday arriving with part two of its second season to Rajkumar Rao's Maalik, September has a lot to offer. Hence, to ease your hunt, we've curated a list of top releases that includes both web series and movies. Take a look:

Upcoming OTT Releases This Month (September 2025)

Maalik

Release Date: Sept 5th, 2025

Sept 5th, 2025 OTT Platform: Prime Video

Prime Video Genre: Crime, Thriller

Crime, Thriller Cast: Rajkumar Rao, Manushi Chillar, Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, Swanand Kirkire

Written and directed by Pulkit, Maalik revolves around Deepak, portrayed by Rajkumar Rao, a farmer's son who has been raised in a caste-driven environment. His desire to achieve a position in society makes him rebel against the landlords. Soon, he obtains the title of Maalik after becoming a powerful figure. However, things take a chaotic turn when his illegal and violent actions lead to the murder of a police officer. This gangster drama is worth watching with outstanding performances by the starcast.

Aankhon ki Gustakhiyan

Release Date: Sept 5th, 2025

Sept 5th, 2025 OTT Platform: Z5

Z5 Genre: Romance

Romance Cast: Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor, Rehmat Rattan, Saanand Verma, Rajesh Jais, Zain Khan Durrani

Aankhon ki Gustakhiyan is a lighthearted romance drama that stars Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor in the lead roles. The film revolves around Jahaan, a blind musician, and Saba, a stage artist. They both meet during a train journey from Delhi to Dehradun and suddenly connect, without revealing their identities. Saba, who is preparing for the audition of a blind character, blindfolds herself. The film explores their evolving relationship, emotional connection, and unconditional love despite physical disabilities.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2

Release Date: Sept 3rd, 2025

Sept 3rd, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Dark, Horror, Supernatural

Dark, Horror, Supernatural Cast: Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Ricki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan

One of the most-awaited parts of Season 2 of Wednesday is finally hitting the digital screens. This part will continue with Wednesday exploring Nevermore, after willingly returning to it. However, things will get creepier this time. What she's expecting that she knows about the hidden bodies is nothing. As she uncovers the truths, the season will get intense and even more terrifying.

Pokémon Concierge Season 2

Release Date: Sept 4th, 2025

Sept 4th, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Animation, Fantasy

Animation, Fantasy Cast: Non, Ai Fairouz, Eita Okuno, Hiroshi Kosaka, Karen Fukuhara

Pokémon Concierge, undoubtedly, is one of the most beloved stop-motion animation series by kids and adults. It is coming with Season 2, where Haru's adventures will continue, but with new challenges. Haru will explore her relationship with her partner, Psyduck. However, there will be tensions as her ex-boyfriend, Kent, will return this season. Also, the viewers will get to witness the newcomers, too.

Inspector Zende

Release Date: Sept 5th, 2025

Sept 5th, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Crime, Thriller

Crime, Thriller Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Jim Sarbh, Sachin Khedekar, Girija Oak, Bhalchandra Kadam, Bharat Savale, Onkar Raut

Set in the 1970s and 1980s Mumbai, Inspector Zende is based on the true events that follow the real-life police officer named Madhukar Zende (portrayed by Manoj Bajpayee). The film will revolve around the manhunt of Carl Bhojraj (Played by Jim Sarbh), who escaped the Delhi prison post, throwing a party and drugging his guards. Also referred to as the swimsuit killer, the movie will showcase exciting instances of investigation with a perfect blend of humor, comedy, and thrill.

Other OTT Releases This Month (September 2025)