Upcoming OTT Releases in September 2025: Inspector Zende, Maalik, Wednesday Season 2 Part 2, and More

Witness the ultimate blend of movies and web series as your favorite OTT platforms with some fresh releases in September.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 August 2025 06:30 IST
Top releases of the September 2025 , as OTT platforms are ready with a new set of series and movies

Highlights
  • New web series and movies are set to release in September
  • Top releases include Inspector Zende, Maalik, Wednesday, and more
  • To stream on Zee5, Prime Video, Netflix, JioHotstar, and more
With September unfolding, your favourite OTT platforms are gearing up with some hot releases. Whether you're looking to dive into some fresh romcoms or set up to watch gripping thrillers, a fresh set of releases is waiting for you. From creepy Wednesday arriving with part two of its second season to Rajkumar Rao's Maalik, September has a lot to offer. Hence, to ease your hunt, we've curated a list of top releases that includes both web series and movies. Take a look:

Upcoming OTT Releases This Month (September 2025)

Maalik

  • Release Date: Sept 5th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Prime Video
  • Genre: Crime, Thriller
  • Cast: Rajkumar Rao, Manushi Chillar, Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, Swanand Kirkire

Written and directed by Pulkit, Maalik revolves around Deepak, portrayed by Rajkumar Rao, a farmer's son who has been raised in a caste-driven environment. His desire to achieve a position in society makes him rebel against the landlords. Soon, he obtains the title of Maalik after becoming a powerful figure. However, things take a chaotic turn when his illegal and violent actions lead to the murder of a police officer. This gangster drama is worth watching with outstanding performances by the starcast.

Aankhon ki Gustakhiyan

  • Release Date: Sept 5th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Z5
  • Genre: Romance
  • Cast: Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor, Rehmat Rattan, Saanand Verma, Rajesh Jais, Zain Khan Durrani

Aankhon ki Gustakhiyan is a lighthearted romance drama that stars Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor in the lead roles. The film revolves around Jahaan, a blind musician, and Saba, a stage artist. They both meet during a train journey from Delhi to Dehradun and suddenly connect, without revealing their identities. Saba, who is preparing for the audition of a blind character, blindfolds herself. The film explores their evolving relationship, emotional connection, and unconditional love despite physical disabilities.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2

  • Release Date: Sept 3rd, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Dark, Horror, Supernatural
  • Cast: Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Ricki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan

One of the most-awaited parts of Season 2 of Wednesday is finally hitting the digital screens. This part will continue with Wednesday exploring Nevermore, after willingly returning to it. However, things will get creepier this time. What she's expecting that she knows about the hidden bodies is nothing. As she uncovers the truths, the season will get intense and even more terrifying.

Pokémon Concierge Season 2

  • Release Date: Sept 4th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Animation, Fantasy
  • Cast: Non, Ai Fairouz, Eita Okuno, Hiroshi Kosaka, Karen Fukuhara

Pokémon Concierge, undoubtedly, is one of the most beloved stop-motion animation series by kids and adults. It is coming with Season 2, where Haru's adventures will continue, but with new challenges. Haru will explore her relationship with her partner, Psyduck. However, there will be tensions as her ex-boyfriend, Kent, will return this season. Also, the viewers will get to witness the newcomers, too.

Inspector Zende

  • Release Date: Sept 5th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Crime, Thriller
  • Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Jim Sarbh, Sachin Khedekar, Girija Oak, Bhalchandra Kadam, Bharat Savale, Onkar Raut

Set in the 1970s and 1980s Mumbai, Inspector Zende is based on the true events that follow the real-life police officer named Madhukar Zende (portrayed by Manoj Bajpayee). The film will revolve around the manhunt of Carl Bhojraj (Played by Jim Sarbh), who escaped the Delhi prison post, throwing a party and drugging his guards. Also referred to as the swimsuit killer, the movie will showcase exciting instances of investigation with a perfect blend of humor, comedy, and thrill.

Other OTT Releases This Month (September 2025)

Title Streaming Platform OTT Release Date
Kammatam Prime Video Sept 5th, 2025
The Paper JioHotstar Sept 5th, 2025
Highest 2 Lowest Apple TV+ Sept 5th, 2025
Task JioHotstar Sept 7th, 2025
Only Murders in the Building Season 5 JioHotstar Sept 9th, 2025
The Girlfriend Prime Video Sept 10th, 2025
Do You Wanna Partner Prime Video Sept 10th, 2025
