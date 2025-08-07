Technology News
English Edition

NASA Aims to Deploy Nuclear Reactor on Moon by 2030 for Strategic Power

NASA plans to install a 100-kW nuclear reactor on the Moon by 2030 to power a future base.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 August 2025 22:30 IST
NASA Aims to Deploy Nuclear Reactor on Moon by 2030 for Strategic Power

Photo Credit: NASA

NASA plans 100-kilowatt Moon reactor for 2030 lunar outpost

Highlights
  • NASA to place 100-kW reactor on Moon’s south pole by 2030
  • Reactor enables power during 2-week lunar nights, fuels exploration
  • Budget cuts challenge NASA’s aggressive lunar reactor timeline
Advertisement

NASA's interim leader Sean Duffy recently declared the U.S. space agency aims to place a 100-kilowatt nuclear reactor on the Moon by 2030 to provide energy for an eventual lunar outpost. Duffy describes this as a new moon race to establish the strategic foothold and keep a competitive advantage for the U.S. During a press conference titled "Unleashing American Drone Dominance" , he emphasised the importance of having dependable power on the lunar surface. NASA moved up its new crew-rushed lunar lander by a full year as the agency scrambles to seize key resources on the moon and lay the groundwork for deeper exploration at least four years away.

According to the press conference, for exploration and a long-term Moon base, reliable power is crucial. Solar panels fail during the Moon's two-week-long nights, so a nuclear reactor could supply continuous electricity even in darkness. It would be especially valuable at the south pole, where permanent shadows hide water-ice deposits. These ice reserves are essential for life support and fuel, so steady power there would expand mission capabilities. Strategically, deploying a reactor would help secure key territory.

China and Russia plan to build one by the mid-2030s, and U.S. officials warn the first country to do so could effectively claim that region, creating a de facto “keep-out zone”. Duffy even called the south pole the Moon's “best” spot—rich in ice and sunlight—and said America must “get there first and claim that for America”.

Challenges

The directive sets near-term milestones. NASA must appoint a lunar reactor program manager within 30 days and solicit industry proposals within 60 days. The aim is a flight-ready 100 kW reactor by roughly 2030.

However, the plan faces major hurdles. The 2026 budget would allocate about $350 million to jump-start lunar fission power (rising to $500 M by 2027), but also proposes deep cuts to overall NASA funding. Observers note this would be NASA's smallest budget in decades. Meanwhile, the agency is trimming science programs and even its workforce.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: NASA, Moon Mission, Lunar Reactor, Nuclear Power, Space Race, Lunar Base
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Apple to Invest Additional $100 Billion in the US, Raising Total Investment to $600 Billion Over Next 4 Years
GPT-5 AI Models, Features and Availability Reportedly Leaked by GitHub Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

NASA Aims to Deploy Nuclear Reactor on Moon by 2030 for Strategic Power
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. GitHub May Have Accidentally Leaked OpenAI's Upcoming GPT-5 Models
  2. Best Headphones, TWS Earphones Deals Before Amazon's Sale Ends
  3. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ 5G With Dimensity 9400+ SoC Launched: Check Price
  4. Poco M7 Plus 5G Will Launch in India on This Date With a 7,000mAh Battery
  5. JSK OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Malayalam Movie Online?
  6. Lenovo Idea Tab Now Up for Sale in India With This Price Tag
  7. Samsung Launches HW-Q990F and HW-QS700F Soundbars in India: Check Prices
  8. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Launched in Select Markets With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Aims to Deploy Nuclear Reactor on Moon by 2030 for Strategic Power
  2. NASA Awards Firefly $177M for 2029 Mission to Deliver Rovers to Moon’s South Pole
  3. Study Reveals Growing Use of ChatGPT in Scientific Papers Across Multiple Disciplines
  4. JSK OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Malayalam Movie Online?
  5. Mayasabha Now Streaming on SonyLIV: Everything You Need to Know
  6. The Legend of Hanuman Season 6 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Sony Sells 2.5 Million PS5 Units in Q1 FY 2025, Hikes Profit Forecast
  8. Lenovo LOQ Laptops Refreshed in India With Up to 14th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU
  9. Motorola Adds Microsoft’s Copilot Vision to Moto AI Suite; Copilot App to Be Preinstalled on Upcoming Devices
  10. Lenovo Idea Tab With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 7,040mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »