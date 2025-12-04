Technology News
Supermoon and Geminid Meteor Shower 2025 Set to Peak Soon: How to See It

The Geminid meteor shower peaks on December 13 and14, promising bright meteors under dark skies with minimal moonlight.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 December 2025 17:45 IST
Supermoon and Geminid Meteor Shower 2025 Set to Peak Soon: How to See It

Photo Credit: Pixabay/Kanenon

Artist’s concept of thge 2025 Geminid meteor shower, as seen from above the Earth’s surface,

  • Peak viewing on Dec. 13–14 with dark, moon-free skies
  • Geminids can reach 100–120 bright meteors per hour
  • Dust from asteroid 3200 Phaethon fuels this annual display
The‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌ Geminid meteor shower is among the brightest and most consistent celestial events of the year, reaching its peak on the night of Dec. 13–14, 2025. The trail of asteroid 3200 Phaethon brightens the cold season's sky, and frequently, the number of the bright meteors reaches as high as several dozen per hour. In fact, the moon is a thin waning crescent this year; therefore, moonlight will not interfere with the performance, and thus, it will be a great opportunity for the observers to see the ‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌meteors. Additionally, the last supermoon of the year will rise on Thursday, December 4.

Origins of the Geminids

According to NASA, as‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌ opposed to the vast majority of meteor showers, the Geminids are associated with an asteroid - 3200 Phaethon - rather than a comet. It is thought that Phaethon releases dust when it is close to the Sun; the Earth goes through that dust trail every December 15th.

The first record of the Geminids dates back to the 1800s, as per EarthSky, and they have turned into one of the most abundant showers of the year since then. At their maximum, under perfect dark skies, the number of meteors per hour can go up to roughly 100-120. Geminid meteors are usually very bright and sometimes even colourful (quite a few of them show a yellowish ‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌tint).

Viewing Tips

The‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Geminids will be at their maximum late December 13 through the early hours of December 14, 2025, and therefore the best views will be after midnight from a dark and clear place without city lights. People who observe the sky should dress warmly, watch as much of the sky as possible, and let their eyes adjust to the dark for about 30 ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌minutes.

Further reading: Supermoon, Meteor Shower, Space, Science, Astronomy
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
