The Life is Strange franchise is gearing up for a new chapter with the upcoming release of Life is Strange: Reunion. The narrative-driven title brings back one of its most beloved duos of the franchise, continuing the story of Max Caulfield and Chloe Price. Developed by Deck Nine Games and published by Square Enix, the upcoming game is positioned as a direct sequel to Life is Strange: Double Exposure.

With its launch just around the corner, here's a quick roundup of everything you need to know about Life is Strange: Reunion, including release date, price in India, platforms, gameplay details, and more.

Life is Strange: Reunion will be released on March 26, with a full release available from day one instead of an episodic rollout. It is a current-generation exclusive, available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store. The game will be offered in both digital and physical box formats for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

In India, the game will be available via PlayStation and Xbox stores starting midnight on launch day. PC players on Steam and the Microsoft Store can expect a global unlock later in the evening. It can also be played via Xbox Cloud Gaming, and players with a compatible subscription can stream the title on mobile devices and older hardware, where supported.

While previous Life is Strange titles eventually made their way to the Nintendo Switch, Square Enix has not confirmed a Switch version for Reunion at launch.

Life is Strange: Reunion Price in India

Square Enix has confirmed multiple editions for the game, with pre-orders already live across all digital storefronts. The Standard Edition of Life is Strange: Reunion is priced at Rs. 2,999 on PC and PS5. It includes the base game along with a "Max and Chloe Classic Outfits" DLC pack for those who purchase the game before May 5.

There is also a Deluxe Edition priced at Rs. 3,499. It adds a digital mini-soundtrack, a digital artbook, a prequel digital comic, and an exclusive behind-the-scenes documentary featuring voice actors Hannah Telle and Rhianna DeVries.

Those who have not played the game's predecessor can purchase the Twin Pack, priced at Rs. 3,999. It bundles Life is Strange: Reunion with Double Exposure.

Life is Strange: Story, Trailer and Gameplay Details

Set shortly after the events of Life is Strange: Double Exposure, the game follows Max Caulfield in her new role as a photography teacher at Caledon University. However, her peaceful life is disrupted by the return of the supernatural inferno that threatens the lives of everyone around her. The "reunion" part of the title refers to the return of Chloe Price, who arrives at the university with "impossible memories" of a life that was not her own.

This is said to be a side effect of the timeline-merging that Max did in the previous game.

The official announcement trailer depicts Max as desperate and jumping into a polaroid photo to escape the university fire, but then realising that she has gone back three days before the tragedy. The scene also shows an emotional encounter at a local bar called the Snapping Turtle, in which Chloe appears to be very different, now working as a band manager for "Drugstore Makeup."

Later gameplay trailers also feature the duo infiltrating a high-stakes party organised by a secret society known as Abraxas. Here, they need to utilise their skills to identify the origin of the impending blaze.

In Life is Strange: Reunion, players can control both Max and Chloe as main protagonists. In line with the announcement from Square Enix, Max doesn't just have her ability to rewind time to change dialogue and puzzle outcomes. She also has the chance to rewind through photos and stay in the past to change history.

The game also focuses on the fact that the game's story will honour the decisions made in the original Life is Strange from 2015. This includes Chloe's dialogue and appearance, depending on her sacrifice or rescue in Arcadia Bay. Chloe, on the other hand, reprises her "Backtalk" ability from Life is Strange: Before the Storm, which allows her to intimidate her foes or talk her way into areas that the more straight-laced Max cannot access.

This tag-team approach to puzzle-solving is a fundamental part of the new game.

Life is Strange: Reunion System Requirements

For PC players, Deck Nine has revealed that, despite the game's ambitious visuals, it's a relatively accessible game across a range of PC hardware. A 64-bit processor and a copy of Windows 10 are required, but the developers have noted that an SSD drive is strongly recommended to ensure smooth transitions between narrative moments and timeline shifts. The minimum and recommended system requirements are as follows:

Component Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 (version 18362.0 or higher) Windows 10 (version 18362.0 or higher) Processor AMD Ryzen 5 1400 / Intel Core i5-8500 AMD Ryzen 5 5600X / Intel Core i7-10700 Memory 16 GB RAM 16 GB RAM Graphics AMD Radeon RX 480 (8GB) / NVIDIA GTX 1660 (6GB) AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT (8GB) / NVIDIA RTX 3060 (12GB) DirectX Version 12 (Hardware Feature Level 12) Version 12 (Hardware Feature Level 12) Other Keyboard and Mouse Integrated Keyboard and Mouse

FAQs

1. Can I play Life is Strange: Reunion without playing the previous games?

While Square Enix encourages players to play the previous titles for the full emotional impact of Max and Chloe's saga, Life is Strange: Reunion accommodates both new and returning players with an included “Previously On” video.

2. What platforms is Life is Strange: Reunion available on?

It is a current-generation exclusive, available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

3. Is Life is Strange: Reunion episodic?

No, Life is Strange: Reunion is not episodic. The complete story is told in the full game.

4. Is there a multiplayer mode?

No, Life is Strange: Reunion is a strictly single-player narrative experience. While you switch between Max and Chloe, the gameplay is designed for a solo player to control the flow of the story.