Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games Features
  • Life is Strange Reunion Roundup: Release Date, Price in India, Platforms, Story and Everything We Know

Life is Strange Reunion Roundup: Release Date, Price in India, Platforms, Story and Everything We Know

Here’s a detailed overview of everything we know about Life is Strange: Reunion, including release date, price in India, gameplay details and more.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 March 2026 16:39 IST
Life is Strange Reunion Roundup: Release Date, Price in India, Platforms, Story and Everything We Know

Photo Credit: Square Enix/ Deck Nine

Life is Strange: Reunion will reunite Max Caulfield and Chloe Price

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Life is Strange: Reunion launches globally on March 26
  • The game is priced at Rs. 2,999 for the Standard Edition
  • The story continues after Life is Strange: Double Exposure
Advertisement

The Life is Strange franchise is gearing up for a new chapter with the upcoming release of Life is Strange: Reunion. The narrative-driven title brings back one of its most beloved duos of the franchise, continuing the story of Max Caulfield and Chloe Price. Developed by Deck Nine Games and published by Square Enix, the upcoming game is positioned as a direct sequel to Life is Strange: Double Exposure.

With its launch just around the corner, here's a quick roundup of everything you need to know about Life is Strange: Reunion, including release date, price in India, platforms, gameplay details, and more.

Life is Strange: Reunion Release Date, Platforms

Life is Strange: Reunion will be released on March 26, with a full release available from day one instead of an episodic rollout. It is a current-generation exclusive, available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store. The game will be offered in both digital and physical box formats for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

In India, the game will be available via PlayStation and Xbox stores starting midnight on launch day. PC players on Steam and the Microsoft Store can expect a global unlock later in the evening. It can also be played via Xbox Cloud Gaming, and players with a compatible subscription can stream the title on mobile devices and older hardware, where supported.

While previous Life is Strange titles eventually made their way to the Nintendo Switch, Square Enix has not confirmed a Switch version for Reunion at launch.

Life is Strange: Reunion Price in India

Square Enix has confirmed multiple editions for the game, with pre-orders already live across all digital storefronts. The Standard Edition of Life is Strange: Reunion is priced at Rs. 2,999 on PC and PS5. It includes the base game along with a "Max and Chloe Classic Outfits" DLC pack for those who purchase the game before May 5.

There is also a Deluxe Edition priced at Rs. 3,499. It adds a digital mini-soundtrack, a digital artbook, a prequel digital comic, and an exclusive behind-the-scenes documentary featuring voice actors Hannah Telle and Rhianna DeVries.

Those who have not played the game's predecessor can purchase the Twin Pack, priced at Rs. 3,999. It bundles Life is Strange: Reunion with Double Exposure.

Life is Strange: Story, Trailer and Gameplay Details

Set shortly after the events of Life is Strange: Double Exposure, the game follows Max Caulfield in her new role as a photography teacher at Caledon University. However, her peaceful life is disrupted by the return of the supernatural inferno that threatens the lives of everyone around her. The "reunion" part of the title refers to the return of Chloe Price, who arrives at the university with "impossible memories" of a life that was not her own.

This is said to be a side effect of the timeline-merging that Max did in the previous game.

The official announcement trailer depicts Max as desperate and jumping into a polaroid photo to escape the university fire, but then realising that she has gone back three days before the tragedy. The scene also shows an emotional encounter at a local bar called the Snapping Turtle, in which Chloe appears to be very different, now working as a band manager for "Drugstore Makeup."

Later gameplay trailers also feature the duo infiltrating a high-stakes party organised by a secret society known as Abraxas. Here, they need to utilise their skills to identify the origin of the impending blaze.

In Life is Strange: Reunion, players can control both Max and Chloe as main protagonists. In line with the announcement from Square Enix, Max doesn't just have her ability to rewind time to change dialogue and puzzle outcomes. She also has the chance to rewind through photos and stay in the past to change history.

The game also focuses on the fact that the game's story will honour the decisions made in the original Life is Strange from 2015. This includes Chloe's dialogue and appearance, depending on her sacrifice or rescue in Arcadia Bay. Chloe, on the other hand, reprises her "Backtalk" ability from Life is Strange: Before the Storm, which allows her to intimidate her foes or talk her way into areas that the more straight-laced Max cannot access.

This tag-team approach to puzzle-solving is a fundamental part of the new game.

Life is Strange: Reunion System Requirements

For PC players, Deck Nine has revealed that, despite the game's ambitious visuals, it's a relatively accessible game across a range of PC hardware. A 64-bit processor and a copy of Windows 10 are required, but the developers have noted that an SSD drive is strongly recommended to ensure smooth transitions between narrative moments and timeline shifts. The minimum and recommended system requirements are as follows:

Component Minimum Recommended
OS Windows 10 (version 18362.0 or higher) Windows 10 (version 18362.0 or higher)
Processor AMD Ryzen 5 1400 / Intel Core i5-8500 AMD Ryzen 5 5600X / Intel Core i7-10700
Memory 16 GB RAM 16 GB RAM
Graphics AMD Radeon RX 480 (8GB) / NVIDIA GTX 1660 (6GB) AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT (8GB) / NVIDIA RTX 3060 (12GB)
DirectX Version 12 (Hardware Feature Level 12) Version 12 (Hardware Feature Level 12)
Other Keyboard and Mouse Integrated Keyboard and Mouse

 

FAQs

1. Can I play Life is Strange: Reunion without playing the previous games?

While Square Enix encourages players to play the previous titles for the full emotional impact of Max and Chloe's saga, Life is Strange: Reunion accommodates both new and returning players with an included “Previously On” video.

2. What platforms is Life is Strange: Reunion available on?

It is a current-generation exclusive, available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

3. Is Life is Strange: Reunion episodic?

No, Life is Strange: Reunion is not episodic. The complete story is told in the full game.

4. Is there a multiplayer mode?

No, Life is Strange: Reunion is a strictly single-player narrative experience. While you switch between Max and Chloe, the gameplay is designed for a solo player to control the flow of the story.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Life is Strange Reunion, Life is Strange, Square Enix, Deck Nine, Life is Strange Double Exposure
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu Steps Down After Nearly Two Years, Company Confirms

Related Stories

Life is Strange Reunion Roundup: Release Date, Price in India, Platforms, Story and Everything We Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 15 SE 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  2. OnePlus 15T Arrives With Dual 50-Megapixel Cameras at This Price
  3. Realme 16 5G Key Specifications, Features Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  4. OnePlus Nord 6 India Launch Date, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
  5. Anthropic's Claude Can Now Use Your Computer to Complete Tasks
  6. Vivo T5x 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time: Price, Sale Offers
  7. Samsung Galaxy A37 5G, Galaxy A57 5G Roundup: Expected Price, Specifications
  8. OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu Steps Down After Nearly Two Years
  9. Redmi Note 16 Series Might Launch With This Key Upgrade Over Note 15 Lineup
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Will Reportedly Retain S Pen Support With Digitiser
  2. Realme 16 5G Battery Capacity, Colourways and Other Key Features Revealed Ahead of Launch in India
  3. Anthropic’s Claude Can Now Use Your Computer to Complete Tasks
  4. BSNL Reportedly Begins CNAP Integration; Nationwide Caller ID Rollout Expected Soon
  5. Crimson Desert Patch Fixes Performance, Combat Issues as Steam Ratings Turn ‘Mostly Positive’
  6. Nasdaq Partners With Talos to Expand Tokenised Collateral Management in Digital Asset Markets
  7. Maya Bimbam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Tamil Romantic Drama Film Online?
  8. OnePlus 15T Launched With 7,500mAh Battery, Dual 50-Megapixel Cameras: Price, Specifications
  9. OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu Steps Down After Nearly Two Years, Company Confirms
  10. Polymarket Tightens Rules on Insider Trading, Kalshi Adds User Bans
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »