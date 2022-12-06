Technology News
  • Amazon Prime Gaming Service Launch Teased in India, Will Offer Free PC Games Every Month to Subscribers

Amazon Prime Gaming Service Launch Teased in India, Will Offer Free PC Games Every Month to Subscribers

Amazon promptly deleted its post teasing the launch of Prime Gaming in India.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by David Delima, Rahul Chettiyar |  Updated: 6 December 2022 16:49 IST
Amazon Prime Gaming Service Launch Teased in India, Will Offer Free PC Games Every Month to Subscribers

Photo Credit: Amazon

Prime Gaming benefits currently include mobile only offers in India

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Gaming currently provides mobile-only offers in India
  • Free PC games promised every month as part of subscription service
  • Prime Gaming is a rebrand of Amazon’s Twitch Prime Service

Amazon has seemingly teased the India launch of Prime Gaming, the company's subscription service bundled with Prime membership that offers free PC games every month, in-game content, and a selection of Twitch benefits to its members in eligible territories. The service is not yet available for subscribers in India and a Prime membership includes mobile gaming offers only in the country. That could be changing soon, if you go by the teaser posted on the Amazon India website, which was later deleted by the company.

The e-retail giant reportedly posted details about its Prime Gaming offering recently, with a banner image announcing that the service was now live in India, promising free PC games every month to Prime members. Users quickly picked up on the update before Amazon deleted the page. “With Prime Gaming (included with your Prime membership) unlock instant access to tons of exclusive content for your games and a rotating collection of PC games... each and every month,” the announcement said before it vanished from the Amazon website. It remains unclear if Amazon actually intends to offer the service here, or if the promotional offer was an error.

The Prime Gaming website currently says the service is unsupported in India and lists the country as an eligible territory for “mobile offers only.” On its Prime page, the Amazon India website also lists Prime Gaming as a mobile-only service offering free in-game content across international and Indian mobile games.

Prime Gaming is a rebrand of Amazon's Twitch Prime service that also offers a free subscription to one Twitch streamer every month, in addition to the free games on PC. Twitch subscription prices in India and several other countries were reduced last year, in order to comply with a regional pricing system.

For now, a one-month subscription costs Rs. 110 on a web browser and Rs. 120 through the phone app, granting users a channel-tailored badge and a slew of emotes to use. The now-deleted Prime Gaming page never mentioned this feature, though by design, internationally, it goes hand-in-hand with the monthly free games. Users are required to link their Twitch accounts to respective platforms — for example, Battle.net — to claim the items or codes.

Currently, Amazon offers free delivery, Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Gaming (mobile-only), early access on sitewide deals, Kindle offers and a rewards points system to Prime members in the country.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Amazon, Prime Gaming, PC Gaming, Twitch
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Amazon Prime Gaming Service Launch Teased in India, Will Offer Free PC Games Every Month to Subscribers
