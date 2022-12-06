Amazon has seemingly teased the India launch of Prime Gaming, the company's subscription service bundled with Prime membership that offers free PC games every month, in-game content, and a selection of Twitch benefits to its members in eligible territories. The service is not yet available for subscribers in India and a Prime membership includes mobile gaming offers only in the country. That could be changing soon, if you go by the teaser posted on the Amazon India website, which was later deleted by the company.

The e-retail giant reportedly posted details about its Prime Gaming offering recently, with a banner image announcing that the service was now live in India, promising free PC games every month to Prime members. Users quickly picked up on the update before Amazon deleted the page. “With Prime Gaming (included with your Prime membership) unlock instant access to tons of exclusive content for your games and a rotating collection of PC games... each and every month,” the announcement said before it vanished from the Amazon website. It remains unclear if Amazon actually intends to offer the service here, or if the promotional offer was an error.

Amazon India appears to be prepping for a Prime Gaming launch. Shows up in the Prime subscription section of the site but clicking through gives an error. Possibly work in progress. H/T @saruboss0812. #PCGaming #PrimeGaming #India pic.twitter.com/4tKxwYLYbn — 0xSkeptic (@RishiAlwani) December 5, 2022

The Prime Gaming website currently says the service is unsupported in India and lists the country as an eligible territory for “mobile offers only.” On its Prime page, the Amazon India website also lists Prime Gaming as a mobile-only service offering free in-game content across international and Indian mobile games.

Prime Gaming is a rebrand of Amazon's Twitch Prime service that also offers a free subscription to one Twitch streamer every month, in addition to the free games on PC. Twitch subscription prices in India and several other countries were reduced last year, in order to comply with a regional pricing system.

For now, a one-month subscription costs Rs. 110 on a web browser and Rs. 120 through the phone app, granting users a channel-tailored badge and a slew of emotes to use. The now-deleted Prime Gaming page never mentioned this feature, though by design, internationally, it goes hand-in-hand with the monthly free games. Users are required to link their Twitch accounts to respective platforms — for example, Battle.net — to claim the items or codes.

Currently, Amazon offers free delivery, Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Gaming (mobile-only), early access on sitewide deals, Kindle offers and a rewards points system to Prime members in the country.

