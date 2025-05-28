Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Has Fittingly Sold 3.3 Million Copies in 33 Days

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, the turn-based RPG from French developer Sandfall Interactive, has sold 3.3 million copies in just over a month since it launched in April. The sales milestone comes as a remarkable success for the studio that was formed in 2020 by former Ubisoft employees. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 had reached one million units sold in just three days of launch. The debut game from Sandfall is also the highest rated game of 2025.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Reaches Fitting Sales Milestone

The sales figure is also fitting, considering Expedition 33 sold 3.3 million copies in 33 days. The RPG launched on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on April 24.

“Thirty-three days ago, we released Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Since then, we've sold 3.3 million copies,” the developer said in a post on X Tuesday. “Seriously. As of today. We couldn't make that up.”

Sandfall called the serendipitous alignment of numbers an “another entry on the long list of surreal moments.”

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 received widespread critical acclaim and overwhelming positive reception from players at launch. The turn-based RPG, that takes inspiration from Japanese games like Final Fantasy, is the best reviewed title of 2025 so far, with an overall score of 92 on Metacritic, ahead of other acclaimed games like Blue Prince, Split Fiction and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Expedition 33 sold one million copies in three days of launch, after selling 500,000 units on the day it was released. On Steam, the RPG has gone past an all-time past peak concurrent player count of 145,000. The game is also available on Xbox Game Pass.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 takes place in a dark fantasy Belle Époque setting and follows volunteers of the titular Expedition 33 who set out to destroy the Paintress, a goddess who threatens to destroy all life on the planet.