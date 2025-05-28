Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Has Fittingly Sold 3.3 Million Copies in 33 Days

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Has Fittingly Sold 3.3 Million Copies in 33 Days

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 had reached one million units sold in just three days of launch.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 28 May 2025 21:04 IST
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Has Fittingly Sold 3.3 Million Copies in 33 Days

Photo Credit: Kepler Interactive/ Sandfall Interactive

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a turn-based RPG

Highlights
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 released on April 24
  • The game is available on Xbox Game Pass
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 sold 500,000 copies on the day of launch
Advertisement

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, the turn-based RPG from French developer Sandfall Interactive, has sold 3.3 million copies in just over a month since it launched in April. The sales milestone comes as a remarkable success for the studio that was formed in 2020 by former Ubisoft employees. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 had reached one million units sold in just three days of launch. The debut game from Sandfall is also the highest rated game of 2025. 

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Reaches Fitting Sales Milestone

The sales figure is also fitting, considering Expedition 33 sold 3.3 million copies in 33 days. The RPG launched on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on April 24. 

“Thirty-three days ago, we released Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Since then, we've sold 3.3 million copies,” the developer said in a post on X Tuesday. “Seriously. As of today. We couldn't make that up.” 

Sandfall called the serendipitous alignment of numbers an “another entry on the long list of surreal moments.” 

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 received widespread critical acclaim and overwhelming positive reception from players at launch. The turn-based RPG, that takes inspiration from Japanese games like Final Fantasy, is the best reviewed title of 2025 so far, with an overall score of 92 on Metacritic, ahead of other acclaimed games like Blue Prince, Split Fiction and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. 

Expedition 33 sold one million copies in three days of launch, after selling 500,000 units on the day it was released. On Steam, the RPG has gone past an all-time past peak concurrent player count of 145,000. The game is also available on Xbox Game Pass

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 takes place in a dark fantasy Belle Époque setting and follows volunteers of the titular Expedition 33 who set out to destroy the Paintress, a goddess who threatens to destroy all life on the planet.  

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Clair Obscur Expedition 33, Sandfall Interactive
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Luxembourg Labels Crypto Firms as High-Risk Entities for Money Laundering 

Related Stories

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Has Fittingly Sold 3.3 Million Copies in 33 Days
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 17 Air Battery Specifications, Weight and Other Details Leaked
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Specifications Tipped via Alleged Geekbench Listing
  3. Samsung Releases One UI 8 Beta for Galaxy S25 Series in Select Countries
  4. Nothing Phone 3 Design Teaser Shows Textured Button
  5. Motorola Razr 60 With 3.6-Inch pOLED Cover Display Launched in India
  6. Realme Neo 7 Turbo Display, Battery Details Revealed Ahead of Launch
  7. Luxembourg Labels Crypto Firms as High Risk for Money LaunderingÂ 
  8. DeepSeek Unveils Update to R1 Model as AI Race Heats Up
#Latest Stories
  1. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Has Fittingly Sold 3.3 Million Copies in 33 Days
  2. Luxembourg Labels Crypto Firms as High-Risk Entities for Money Laundering 
  3. Opera Neon Agentic Browser Unveiled, Uses AI Agents to Plan Trips and Build Websites
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Spotted on Geekbench Again; Key Specifications Listed
  5. Nothing Phone 3 Design Officially Teased; Appears With Textured Button
  6. Xiaomi Reports Rs. 1.31 Lakh Crore Revenue in Q1 2025, Beats Rs. 1.2 Lakh Crore Mark Again
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series to Use Inkjet Printing to Enable Thinner Lens Modules: Report
  8. iOS 19 to Reportedly Enable Easy eSIM Transfers from iPhone to Android
  9. DeepSeek Unveils Update to R1 Model as AI Race Heats Up
  10. Airtel Adds Extra Data to its 10-Day Postpaid International Roaming Pack in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »