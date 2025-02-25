Apple is reportedly preparing to launch its next MacBook Air model, which is expected to arrive with the company's M4 chip. It is expected to succeed the MacBook Air M3 that was introduced in March 2024, and is also expected to arrive in two display sizes, along with support for Apple Intelligence features. Apple launched a new MacBook Pro with M4 Pro and M4 Max chips last October, alongside new Mac Mini and iMac models that were also equipped with its M4 chipset.

MacBook Air M4 Launch Timeline (Expected)

Citing sources, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman writes that Apple will launch its latest MacBook Air models with an M4 chip in March. The company is expected to refresh the 13-inch and 15-inch variants of its MacBook Air M3 with a new chip, and is readying its staff for the launch of the new model, according to the latest edition of the journalist's Power On newsletter.

Details of the purported MacBook Air M4 were leaked by Gurman last October, and the biggest upgrade on the entry-level MacBook model is expected to be the more powerful M4 processor. The 13-inch and 15-inch models are reportedly codenamed J713 and J715.

Aside from the upgrade to the chipset, it's currently unclear what upgrades Apple will bring to the MacBook Air M4 models. The company could equip the laptops with a Thunderbolt 4 port, which would be an upgrade over the Thunderbolt 3 port on its predecessor.

While the MacBook Air M4 is expected to feature the same Liquid Retina display, it's worth noting that Apple could introduce a variant with a nano-texture finish for a more consistent viewing experience, like the MacBook Pro (M4, 2024) model.

If the timeline for the MacBook Air M4 launch is accurate, only two more Mac computers will need to be refreshed with the company's latest chipset. The company is reportedly working on a new Mac Studio (codenamed J575), which could be launched between March and June.

There's no word on whether Apple plans to upgrade the Mac Pro with an M4 Pro or M4 Max chip, but we might hear more about these devices after the launch of the purported MacBook Air M4, which is expected to take place in March.