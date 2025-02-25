Technology News
English Edition

MacBook Air M4 Said to Launch Soon in 13-Inch and 15-Inch Display Options

Apple's M4 chip is expected to be the biggest hardware upgrade on its next MacBook Air model.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 25 February 2025 12:13 IST
MacBook Air M4 Said to Launch Soon in 13-Inch and 15-Inch Display Options

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple launched the MacBook Air M3 (pictured) in March 2024

Highlights
  • MacBook Air M4 will reportedly be launched in March
  • Apple is said to be training staff before the new MacBook Air M4 arrives
  • The MacBook Air is likely to arrive in 13-inch and 15-inch display sizes
Advertisement

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch its next MacBook Air model, which is expected to arrive with the company's M4 chip. It is expected to succeed the MacBook Air M3 that was introduced in March 2024, and is also expected to arrive in two display sizes, along with support for Apple Intelligence features. Apple launched a new MacBook Pro with M4 Pro and M4 Max chips last October, alongside new Mac Mini and iMac models that were also equipped with its M4 chipset.

MacBook Air M4 Launch Timeline (Expected)

Citing sources, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman writes that Apple will launch its latest MacBook Air models with an M4 chip in March. The company is expected to refresh the 13-inch and 15-inch variants of its MacBook Air M3 with a new chip, and is readying its staff for the launch of the new model, according to the latest edition of the journalist's Power On newsletter.

Details of the purported MacBook Air M4 were leaked by Gurman last October, and the biggest upgrade on the entry-level MacBook model is expected to be the more powerful M4 processor. The 13-inch and 15-inch models are reportedly codenamed J713 and J715.

Aside from the upgrade to the chipset, it's currently unclear what upgrades Apple will bring to the MacBook Air M4 models. The company could equip the laptops with a Thunderbolt 4 port, which would be an upgrade over the Thunderbolt 3 port on its predecessor.

While the MacBook Air M4 is expected to feature the same Liquid Retina display, it's worth noting that Apple could introduce a variant with a nano-texture finish for a more consistent viewing experience, like the MacBook Pro (M4, 2024) model.

If the timeline for the MacBook Air M4 launch is accurate, only two more Mac computers will need to be refreshed with the company's latest chipset. The company is reportedly working on a new Mac Studio (codenamed J575), which could be launched between March and June.

There's no word on whether Apple plans to upgrade the Mac Pro with an M4 Pro or M4 Max chip, but we might hear more about these devices after the launch of the purported MacBook Air M4, which is expected to take place in March.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: MacBook Air M4, MacBook Air, Apple MacBook Air, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 India Launch Teased; May Offer 6 Years of OS Updates

Related Stories

MacBook Air M4 Said to Launch Soon in 13-Inch and 15-Inch Display Options
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a Series Design Revealed Ahead of March 4 Launch
  2. Realme Neo 7x Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of February 25 Launch
  3. Apple Wants iPhone 17 Series to Replace Standalone Vlogging Cameras
  4. Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 India Launch Teased
  5. Apple's MacBook Air M4 Could Launch Soon With These Upgrades
  6. Asus Zenbook A14, Vivobook 16 Now Up for Pre-Orders; Check Out Offers
  7. Lenovo's IdeaPad Slim 5 Refreshed With Up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 CPU in India
  8. Reliance Jio's New Rs. 195 Plan Bundles Free JioHotstar, Cricket Data Pack
  9. Airtel Users to Get Apple TV+ and Apple Music With Postpaid, Wi-Fi Plans
  10. Google Pixel 9a Alleged Hands-on Video Showcases DesignÂ 
#Latest Stories
  1. MacBook Air M4 Said to Launch Soon in 13-Inch and 15-Inch Display Options
  2. Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 India Launch Teased; May Offer 6 Years of OS Updates
  3. Google Pixel 9a Alleged Hands-on Video Offers Clear Look at Design Ahead of Launch
  4. Realme 14 Pro Series Global Launch Confirmed at MWC Barcelona; ‘Ultra’ Model Reportedly Teased
  5. iPhone 17 Pro Models May Reportedly Offer Improved Video Recording Capabilities
  6. India PC Shipments Surged 3.8 Percent YoY in 2024, HP Lead the Way, Acer Saw Highest Growth: IDC
  7. Assassin's Creed Shadows Leaks Online as Physical Copies Sell Ahead of Launch
  8. Binance Square Adds New 'Trader Profiles' Feature for Experienced Traders to Share Market Insights, Earn Badges
  9. Apple Reportedly Plans to Integrate Its In-House 5G Cellular Modem With Main Chipset
  10. Boat Tag With Google’s Find My Device Network Support Launched in India: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »