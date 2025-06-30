Technology News
Bandai Namco Announces Summer Showcase, Will Reveal New Game This Week

The Bandai Namco Summer Showcase will be livestreamed on July 2.

Bandai Namco Announces Summer Showcase, Will Reveal New Game This Week

Photo Credit: Bandai Namco

Bandai Namco Summer Showcase will be livestreamed on the company's YouTube channel

Bandai Namco is set to host its own games showcase this week, where it will reveal a new game and share updates on other titles. The publisher announced Sunday that the Bandai Namco Summer Showcase would be livestreamed on July 2. The broadcast follows a host of games showcase events in June from platform holders and third-party developers, including Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest.

Bandai Namco Summer Showcase Announced

The Summer Showcase will feature a brand-new game reveal from the My Hero Academia franchise, Bandai Namco announced on X (formerly Twitter). The showcase will also feature new trailers for other games from the publisher.

The Bandai Namco Summer Showcase will be livestreamed on the company's YouTube channel on July 2 at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET / 9 pm CEST / 4 am JST (July 3, 12.30 am IST in India).

A teaser for the showcase featured snippets from the new My Hero Academia game and confirmed the main show would include a reveal trailer and gameplay deep dive for the title. The last My Hero Academia game, My Hero Ultra Rumble, a free-to-play Battle Royale, was released in 2023.

As per the teaser, the Summer Showcase lineup will also feature Code Vein 2, The Blood of Dawnwalker, Death Note Killer Within, Everybody's Golf: Hot Shots, Little Nightmares 3, Patapon 1+2 Replay, Shadow Labyrinth, Super Robot Wars Y, Tekken 8, Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree and Digimon Story Time Stranger.

Bandai Namco did not confirm the length of the showcase.

The company's Showcase comes days after Capcom hosted its own games showcase on June 26. Capcom Spotlight featured extended looks at Resident Evil Requiem and Pragmata.

Resident Evil Requiem, the ninth main instalment in the survival horror series, was revealed earlier this month at Summer Game Fest, where several other developers and publishers revealed their next projects.

June also saw games showcase events from platform holders Sony and Microsoft. At PlayStation State of Play, Arc System Works announced its next fighting game, Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, and Koei Tecmo revealed Nioh 3. At Xbox Games Showcase, Microsoft announced the next Call of Duty and debuted the first Xbox-branded gaming handhelds.

