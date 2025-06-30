Technology News
iPhone 17 Pro's New Camera Design May Force Apple to Move Its Iconic Logo: Report

Apple’s shiny logo has been has been moved lower over the years to accommodate hardware changes

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 June 2025 12:24 IST
iPhone 17 Pro's New Camera Design May Force Apple to Move Its Iconic Logo: Report

The iPhone 16 Pro models have their Apple logos placed dead-center

Highlights
  • Apple said to move its logo further down on iPhone 17 Pro models
  • New hardware, design changes may have pushed the logo lower
  • Case makers will also have to adapt to the new changes
The Apple logo, which has been present on every single iPhone model till date, has been moving lower every time there has been a big design or hardware change. While earlier Jobs-era iPhone models had it placed on the top half, the Cook-era has seen the Apple logo move lower towards the center with recent models having them exactly in the center of their respective glass rear panels. With the iPhone 17 Pro, things are now said to change, with the Apple logo moving further down, and as expected this may complicate things a bit.

We have seen tons of renders and dummy models showcasing the new iPhone 17 Pro camera designs. The new bar-shaped camera module is a departure from the squarish camera module. The more expansive camera module now means that the Apple logo may have to move a bit lower from its perfectly centered position on the iPhone 16 Pro models.

According to a post by tipster Maijin Bu on X, the logo will be moved lower and centered in the bottom half of the glass rear panel. For those who noticed this tiny tidbit, the logo is perfectly centered on the iPhone 16 Pro and other recent models.

The tipster, in a separate blog post explains that this potential change has been done to “improve the visual harmony” keeping in mind newer hardware upgrades. Looking back, this has actually been the case. The original iPhone had the logo centered in the top half of the device, where it would be visible even if someone was holding it, offering better brand-visibility despite its smaller footprint. The logo then started its migration towards the center as the iPhone models grew bigger which was mainly due to larger displays. Camera upgrades too could have been the reason why the logo has moved towards the center.

The new center bottom positioning means the logo will be properly out of site when a user holds it. This change according to the source is only coming to the iPhone 17 Pro models as there don't seem to be bigger design changes to the other expected models like the iPhone 17 and the new iPhone 17 Air.

Another reason, as pointed out by the tipster, is the MagSafe accessory and charging system, which will reportedly be moved further down as existing accessories may have trouble fitting into place under the expansive new camera bump at the top.

Both manufacturers and Apple are reportedly working with this new bottom center positioning and the MagSafe accessories, to ensure that the logo, MagSafe magnets and cutout align. Indeed, for third-party case manufacturers it's all about guess work and preparing their products in time for iPhone launch dates. According to the same tipster, some case manufacturers have decided to hold on to their iPhone 17 Pro case designs until there is some reliable confirmation regarding the phone's final design and logo placement.

Apple, Apple iPhone 17 Pro, Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple iPhone 17 Pro Cameras, Apple iPhone 17 Pro MagSafe, MagSafe, Apple iPhone 17 Pro Accessories
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets.
