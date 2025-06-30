The Realme 15 series will be available in India soon, as the company has teased the upcoming launch of the Realme 15 5G and Realme 15 Pro 5G. While an exact launch date hasn't been announced yet, previous leaks have hinted at possible RAM and storage configurations, as well as expected colour options. Key features and a probable price range have also been tipped. The Realme 15 Pro 5G is expected to succeed the Realme 14 Pro 5G, which launched in India in January alongside the Realme 14 Pro+. Notably, the vanilla Realme 14 5G was not launched in India.

Realme 15 5G, Realme 15 Pro 5G India Launch

The Realme 15 series, including a Realme 15 5G and a Realme 15 Pro 5G, will launch in India soon, the company confirmed in a press release. We can expect the company to announce the exact launch date soon. An earlier leak claimed that some models of the Realme 15 series will likely launch in India in July.

Realme added that the 15 Pro will be its most advanced “AI party phone” yet. It did not reveal any key specifications or features of the handset. However, it is teased to arrive with flagship features, which were previously exclusive to the Pro+ variant.

The company also claimed that the Realme 15 series will feature “party-inspired camera features,” including AI-backed imaging that adjusts shutter speed, contrast, and saturation in real time to suit dynamic lighting conditions such as concerts, dance floors, or house parties.

According to earlier reports, the Realme 15 Pro could be offered in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage options. The handset could be available in flowing silver, silk purple, and velvet green colourways. The Realme 15 5G is said to be priced between Rs. 18,000 and Rs. 20,000 and could be available in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB variants. It may be sold in flowing silver, silk pink, and velvet green shades.

The Realme 15 5G may be equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC and a 6,300mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. For optics, it could carry a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset may sport a flat AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.