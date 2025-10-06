Technology News
Battlefield 6 Global Release Timings Revealed, Pre-Loading Now Available

Battlefield 6 will launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on October 10.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 October 2025 20:05 IST


Photo Credit: EA

Battlefield 6 held its open beta in August

  • Battlefield 6 season 1 begins October 28
  • In India, Battlefield 6 will be available on October 10 at 8.30pm UTC
  • Battlefield 6 cannot be pre-loaded on Epic Games Store
Battlefield 6 is set to release later this week on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. Ahead of the shooter's launch, EA has confirmed global release timings for the game. Battlefield 6 is also now available to pre-load across different platforms. In India, the game will be available to play from October 11 at 2.30am IST.

EA confirmed Battlefield 6's global release timings in a post on X Friday. As the game's launch nears, it is also now available to pre-load across Steam, PlayStation Store, and Xbox store. Pre-loading is not available on Epic Games Store, EA confirmed.

Battlefield 6 is launching on October 10 across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. In the US, the game will go live at 8am PDT / 11am EDT. In London, UK, Battlefield 6 will be available from 4pm BST. In India, however, users would have to wait a little longer. Battlefield 6 will be released here on October 10 at 8.30pm UTC (October 11 at 2am IST). You can see the infographic shared by EA below to know global release timings.

Battlefield 6 Post Launch Updates

Post Battlefield 6's launch, EA will roll out the game's first season on October 28. The free update will include new maps, modes, weapons, vehicles, and more.

Season 1 content will begin with Rogue Ops on October 28. The update will add a new map, called Blackwell Fields, and a new 4v4 mode, called Strikepoint. Other additions include new vehicles, weapons, and attachments.

Then, on November 18, the second phase of Season 1 content will roll out, adding a new map, called Eastwood, and a new 8v8 feature, called Sabotage. The update will also bring a Battle Pickups feature, new weapons, and attachments.

Finally, EA will roll out the third and final phase of Season 1 on December 9. The update will come with a limited-time map update, bringing a winter version of the Empire State map, along with a limited-time event, and a melee weapon.

Battlefield 6 will launch on October 10. The game is the first entry in the series since 2021's Battlefield 2042. It will be going head-to-head against Activision's Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, which releases on PC and consoles next month.

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More

