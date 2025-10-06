Battlefield 6 Global Release Timings Revealed, Pre-Loading Now Available

Battlefield 6 is set to release later this week on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. Ahead of the shooter's launch, EA has confirmed global release timings for the game. Battlefield 6 is also now available to pre-load across different platforms. In India, the game will be available to play from October 11 at 2.30am IST.

EA confirmed Battlefield 6's global release timings in a post on X Friday. As the game's launch nears, it is also now available to pre-load across Steam, PlayStation Store, and Xbox store. Pre-loading is not available on Epic Games Store, EA confirmed.

Battlefield 6 is launching on October 10 across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. In the US, the game will go live at 8am PDT / 11am EDT. In London, UK, Battlefield 6 will be available from 4pm BST. In India, however, users would have to wait a little longer. Battlefield 6 will be released here on October 10 at 8.30pm UTC (October 11 at 2am IST). You can see the infographic shared by EA below to know global release timings.

It's almost time 👀



Pre-load #Battlefield6 now* and gear up for next week's global launch.



*Pre-loading not available on Epic. pic.twitter.com/nZIBObS3V9 — Battlefield (@Battlefield) October 3, 2025

Battlefield 6 Post Launch Updates

Post Battlefield 6's launch, EA will roll out the game's first season on October 28. The free update will include new maps, modes, weapons, vehicles, and more.

Season 1 content will begin with Rogue Ops on October 28. The update will add a new map, called Blackwell Fields, and a new 4v4 mode, called Strikepoint. Other additions include new vehicles, weapons, and attachments.

Then, on November 18, the second phase of Season 1 content will roll out, adding a new map, called Eastwood, and a new 8v8 feature, called Sabotage. The update will also bring a Battle Pickups feature, new weapons, and attachments.

Finally, EA will roll out the third and final phase of Season 1 on December 9. The update will come with a limited-time map update, bringing a winter version of the Empire State map, along with a limited-time event, and a melee weapon.

Battlefield 6 will launch on October 10. The game is the first entry in the series since 2021's Battlefield 2042. It will be going head-to-head against Activision's Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, which releases on PC and consoles next month.